On the long-awaited big day of the Caballos del Vino, a party that returned after the break forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the rain and hail storm hit Caravaca de la Cruz. According to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), collected until 8:30 p.m., the rains discharged 58 liters per square meter in the municipality.

The race, in which the Calimocho rock repeated the victory of three years ago, could be held, although the hail interrupted the contest for a few minutes. Later it was able to resume, but in the final stretch the rain began to squeeze and suggest what was to come: abundant rainfall, flooded streets and vehicles dragged by the water. Caravaca de la Cruz suffered the worst part of a storm that shook, above all, the regions of the Northwest, the Altiplano and the Mula River.

In addition, the rainfall also caused a flood of the Argos river as it passed through Cehegín. Both this municipality and Caravaca de la Cruz activated their respective emergency plans, as reported by 112. Bullas, another of the nearby towns, was also among the most affected: almost 40 liters per square meter were registered, according to data from the Aemet Available until 8:00 p.m. In addition, Mula posted more than 25.

Until 8:00 p.m., the 112 Emergency Coordination Center received 48 calls for incidents related to the rain. The majority, a total of 42, came from Caravaca de la Cruz. Another 4, from Mula, and the other two from Yecla and Archena. The majority corresponded to the accumulation of water or bilge, while six were for rescues or save us, six related to traffic and the rest with a fire and a collapse. The rains, in addition, are expected to continue at night and in the coming days.