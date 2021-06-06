The heavy rains at dawn on Sunday caused incidents in several municipalities in the Region, although the worst hit areas were the Altiplano, Molina de Segura and Murcia. The worst part of the storm was taken by Yecla, where there were floods in houses. And the wind knocked down several trees in the urban area. Up to thirty members of the Local Police, firefighters, public services brigade and Civil Protection had to be used thoroughly to restore normality in the urban area.

The road maintenance service acted in the district that connects the Alicante town of Villena with Yecla, after being completely flooded in several points. In addition, on that road several drivers were trapped in areas where lagoons were formed, but there were no personal injuries.

In the streets of Yecla, in addition to remnants of runoff created by the waterspout, the force of rain and gusts of wind knocked several trees over five meters high to the ground, although fortunately they did not cause damage. Several houses were flooded and up to 30 sewer covers in the city were blown, confirmed the Consistory.

Yesterday, the hoteliers of the Plaza de San Cayetano were able to open their establishments and set up the terraces after tables and chairs were blown up on Saturday night by the force of the wind. The data from the meteorological stations in Yecla registered about 50 liters per square meter in the urban area and up to 120 in other parts of the municipal area, such as in the area of ​​Las Atalayas.

Fall of trees



In Jumilla, where 40 liters per square meter were registered, there were some incidents, such as the flooding of the basements of the Local Police Headquarters and the fall of trees at various points, according to the City Council. Some streets in the urban area were also flooded, such as Avenida Reyes Católicos and Plaza del Camionero.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center of the Region, a total of 61 incidents related to the episode of rain and storms over the weekend were attended. Of these, the removal of obstacles on the road was the most reported incident (24), followed by the drainage of water in basements and basements (14) and the rescue of isolated people or trapped in their vehicles (6). “None was serious or required health care,” reported 112. The areas that were most affected by the storm were Yecla (15 incidents), Molina (13), Murcia (9) and Jumilla (7).