Heavy rains exacerbated the difficult conditions in the Gaza Strip, while United Nations humanitarian workers expressed grave concern about the deteriorating health situation, in light of the continued air strikes on the north, center and south of the Strip. The Palestinian News Agency “Wafa” reported that the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said: Many areas in the Gaza Strip were flooded with water, which made the conditions of the displaced more difficult. About 1.9 million people in Gaza were forced to flee their homes, and more than half of them headed to Rafah in the south to seek safety, but the south was also not spared from raids and ground invasion.

UNRWA shelters are extremely crowded, with numbers residing in them exceeding 9 times their capacity, and many live in the open, where they are exposed to weather conditions, or in ill-equipped shelters.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs noted the difficulty of managing sanitation conditions in overcrowded shelters.

With floods and the accumulation of waste, insects, mosquitoes and mice spread, exacerbating the risk of the spread of diseases.

Earlier this week, 360,000 cases of infectious diseases were documented in shelters, although the actual numbers may be higher.

In another context, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced yesterday that Israel has agreed to allow aid to enter the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The office said in a statement: “The conquest will help Israel maintain its commitments to allow the entry of 200 aid trucks daily, which was agreed upon in the hostage deal that was reached and implemented last month.” The crossing has been closed since October 7, and aid is delivered only through the Rafah crossing in Gaza with Egypt, which Israel said facilitates the entry of only 100 trucks per day.