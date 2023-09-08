Hong Kong decided to close schools and stop trading on the stock exchange today, Friday, due to heavy rains that hit the city overnight, which led to the flooding of streets in parts of the city as well as a subway station.

The Chinese government news agency, Xinhua, reported that it had rained in the city since Thursday evening, and the government warned that the weather would continue until noon on Friday.

The Hong Kong Observatory said it recorded 158.1 millimeters of rain per hour between 11 pm Thursday and midnight, the highest since recording began in 1884.

The highest “black” rainstorm warning was issued Thursday night, the first in nearly two years, and authorities urged residents to seek safe shelter if outside their homes.