Mexico City.- Heavy rains in Veracruz, San Luis Potosí and Puebla, and heavy rains in Hidalgo, Oaxaca and Chiapas, in addition to intense heat on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, from Nayarit to Guerrero, is the forecast of the Meteorological Service of the Conagua for this Friday, April 21.

The heat that is expected on the shores of the Pacific this Friday is 45 degrees Celsius, while 35 to 40 degrees will be felt in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, in the Yucatan peninsula and other places.

During this Thursday night and early Friday morning, low-pressure channels will extend over the center, east, and southeast of the Mexican Republic, as well as the Yucatan Peninsula, and in interaction with the subtropical jet stream, high-level instability of the atmosphere and the entry of humidity from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause heavy punctual rains in Puebla, Oaxaca and Chiapas, showers in San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Veracruz , and isolated rains in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, details the SMN on its page.

For this Friday, April 21, cold front number 50 will extend over the north and northeast of the Mexican Republic, and in interaction with a low pressure channel that will be located over the east and center of the national territory, and with the current in subtropical jet, will cause isolated rains, showers and heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail fall on entities in the northeast, west, center, east and south of the country, with very heavy punctual rains in areas of San Luis Potosí , Puebla and Veracruz.

A low pressure channel over the southeast of the Mexican Republic and the Yucatan Peninsula, in interaction with the ingress of moisture from both coasts, will generate isolated rains in Campeche and Quintana Roo, as well as heavy punctual rains in Chiapas.

Finally, an anticyclonic system at medium levels of the atmosphere will cause a hot to very hot environment on the Mexican Pacific coast, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Rain forecast for this Friday, April 21, 2023:

Heavy rains with very heavy punctual rains (50 to 75 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla and Veracruz.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Hidalgo, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos and Tlaxcala.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Jalisco, Colima, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Guerrero, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Heavy to very heavy rains could increase river and stream levels, causing landslides and flooding.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Friday, April 21, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Sonora, Sinaloa, Puebla (southwest), Morelos, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Friday, April 21, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for this Friday, April 21, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust storms: Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Ciudad de Mexico and Puebla.

South component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec (Oaxaca and Chiapas).

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies during the day, with isolated rains in Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán. No rain in Nayarit. Cool environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon. West component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Nayarit, Jalisco and Michoacán.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Cloudy skies most of the day, with mists at dawn in the mountains of the region. Increase in cloudiness in the afternoon with heavy occasional rains accompanied by electric shocks in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as isolated rains in Guerrero. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon, component wind (south) with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Cloudy sky with mists at dawn over the region’s mountains. Punctual very heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in Tamaulipas and Veracruz. No rain in Tabasco. Temperate environment during the morning and hot in the afternoon. North component wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Tamaulipas, in the rest of the region with gusts of 40 km/h.

Weather forecast for Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies during the day, with isolated rains in Campeche and Quintana Roo. No rain in Yucatan. Hot environment all day and wind from the east with gusts of 30 to 40 km/h mainly on the coasts of said Peninsula.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with very heavy occasional rains in San Luis Potosí, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. No rain in the rest of the region. Very cold environment in the morning, with frosts in Sierra de Zacatecas. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment in the region. North component wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h. Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and dust storms in Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Hidalgo, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato, Puebla

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with very heavy occasional rains in Puebla and heavy rains in Hidalgo, showers in Querétaro, Tlaxcala and Morelos, as well as isolated rains in Guanajuato; all accompanied by electric shocks and probable hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and warm to hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 60 km/h in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla.