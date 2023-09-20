Home page World

Violent storms with heavy rainfall caused flooding in Mallorca. It rained more than ever before since measurements began.

Palma – The holiday island of Mallorca was hit by violent storms at the end of August. Now there was heavy rain again, as the weather service Aemet announced. The authorities took drastic measures.

After heavy rainfall: floods in Mallorca

Due to the heavy rainfall, many streets, houses and garages in Mallorca were flooded. The heavy rain mainly affected the southwest of the Spanish Mediterranean island, as Aemet announced. In the north of the island’s capital Palma, over 100 liters of rain fell in just 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday. There were even 104 liters at the Balearic University, 119 liters in Secar de la Real. Since the recordings began, there have not been such large amounts of precipitation at the measuring stations.

Numerous fire brigade operations were the result of the heavy rain. A number of cellars and garages had to be pumped empty. People in distress were also rescued from a vehicle. There were some traffic disruptions due to the heavy rain and subsequent flooding. Many torrents turned into raging rivers – but so far no people have been injured. The storm situation has now eased somewhat.

Mallorca closes several beaches to tourists and locals due to heavy rainfall

The level two (orange) severe weather warning was lifted by the Aemet weather service on Wednesday afternoon. In the north of the Catalonia region in northeastern Spain, severe weather warning level three (yellow) continued to apply. As the Mallorca newspaper reported that the city administration of Palma closed all beaches in the city area to bathers on the holiday island of Mallorca. The measures were justified by wastewater that had entered the bay.

The closure applied to Playa de Palma, Cala Major, the city beach Can Pere Antoni, Ciutat Jardi, Cala Estància and Portitxol. The closure of the beaches is due to be lifted again on Thursday. One reason for the heavy rainfall were two hurricanes that moved from the Atlantic towards Europe and developed a huge low pressure area. In Germany, the resulting severe weather phase is said to be almost over. (rd with dpa)