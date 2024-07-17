South Korea’s weather agency on Wednesday sent out emergency text message alerts warning of heavy rain in parts of the greater Seoul area, which saw rainfall of more than 50 mm per hour.

This is the first time the weather agency has sent emergency text alerts to residents of the greater metropolitan area this year.

Text alerts warning of heavy rain were sent to some parts of Seoul.

Heavy rain is expected to continue in the greater capital area through the morning, increasing the number of areas where text alerts are being sent to residents, Yonhap News Agency reported.