Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Heavy rain | This is what the storm caused: An entire residential block was flooded in Espoo

August 29, 2023
Heavy rain | This is what the storm caused: An entire residential block was flooded in Espoo

Heavy rain, wind and the destruction caused by them kept the rescue services of the capital region busy even on Tuesday. Many areas were covered in flood water.

Monday the storm caused an extraordinary number of floodwater-related tasks for the rescue services.

“There was so much water from the sky that nature and urban storm water systems couldn’t absorb it all,” says the fire chief on duty Heikki Kervinen From the West Uusimaa rescue service.

On Monday, water rose in the yards of residential buildings in Kukkumäki, Espoo. Picture: Marika Sinervo / Reader’s photo

Kervinen thinks that the rainy weekend played a role. The ground was already wet.

Water rose in yards, basements and roads. It also took earth with it, for example from the banks of roads and construction sites, Kervinen says. In addition, the rescue service was busy with tasks related to fallen trees.

Länsi-Uusimaa’s rescue service had a total of around 150 tasks on Monday. According to Kervinen, it is a “reasonable” amount in a storm situation, but an exceptionally large part of the tasks was related to flooding water.

The street under Nöykkiönkatu was flooded in Espoo’s Latokaski. Picture: Ilona Saarela / Reader’s photo

Myllypuro flooded Isonpurontie. Water often rises on the road during heavy rains, says Ilona Hautamaa, who took the photo. Picture: Ilona Hautamaa / Reader’s photo

Also In the area of ​​the rescue service of Central Uusimaa, there were an exceptional number of tasks related to flood water. In total, there were around 30 tasks on Monday, which is the usual amount in a storm situation, says the manager on duty Olli Korteniemi.

“Water gig, wood gig and damage prevention. What was surprising was that there were large masses of water that accumulated and posed a threat to the houses. There was so much water that the stormwater system couldn’t absorb it all.”

According to Korteniemi, the water flooded properties and some cars were blocked.

Storm also kept Helsinki’s rescue service busy. There were close to a hundred tasks, which is the fire marshal on duty Timo Ustinov including a lot, but in connection with storms a normal figure. The tasks were mainly caused by fallen trees and rainwater.

“There were assignments until late in the evening. Mostly fallen trees, but also some property damage.”

According to rescue services, there were no injuries.

