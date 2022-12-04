This Saturday, December 3, heavy rains surprised the residents of the capital in the downtown area of ​​Mexico City and at least four city halls were affected.

According to the CDMX Center for Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact (C5), the districts affected by heavy rains were Iztacalco, Gustavo A. Madero, Cuauhtémoc and Venustiano Carranza.









We recommend you read:

How will the weather be today December 3, 2022 in CDMX and Edomex?

Sandra Cuevas denounces before FGJ-CDMX the use of public resources in AMLO’s march

Woman falls into drain without a lid while turning to both sides to cross the street in CDMX









Fog interferes for the 2nd day of the AICM operation; 81 flights affected this Saturday

Cold dawn! 6 CDMX mayors under Yellow Alert on Sunday





On the other hand the Road Guidance Center of the Secretary of Citizen Security from Mexico City, makes the recommendation to drive with caution and avoid accidents or setbacks.

Similarly, the National Water Commission reported through its social networks that electric shocks are expected in CDMX and the State of Mexico, so it is recommended to avoid leaving home.







