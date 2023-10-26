Since the early morning hours today, the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain has witnessed rainfall ranging from heavy to moderate, accompanied by strong winds, lightning and thunder, which led to water accumulating in the roads and depressions, and the emirate is still witnessing rainfall in varying quantities.

Umm Al Quwain Police called on vehicle drivers to exercise caution while driving vehicles on the roads and to reduce speed during rainfall and the state of instability that the country is witnessing.

Umm Al Quwain Municipality raised the level of readiness to deal with all comments and reports received from the public, and priority was given to residential areas and main roads in the emirate.

Ahmed Tayyeb Muhammad, Director of the Transportation and Public Services Sector in the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, confirmed that the municipality had developed an emergency plan for the rainy season, which it started early, to ensure full preparation and confront any expected accidents in all regions of the emirate, indicating that the plan includes joint coordination between all sectors of the department. Each sector will perform the tasks assigned to it, which include maintaining equipment and mechanisms, forming a work team to carry out the tasks, and working to clean drain openings.

During the recent period, the municipality carried out a number of campaigns to clean the openings of rainwater drainage networks throughout the emirate, and carried out the necessary maintenance work on pumps and water withdrawal mechanisms and equipment so that they are fully prepared and ready to deal immediately in the event of any accumulations of rain in the emirate.

Today, with the onset of rain, field teams began withdrawing rainwater and removing traces left by rainwater, which contributed to facilitating and smoothing traffic in the emirate.

The department called on the residents and visitors of the emirate to contact it directly through the communication channels and the toll-free number 800898 in the event of an emergency related to rain.