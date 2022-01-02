The heavy rain that occurs in the city of São Paulo this afternoon (2) left a large part of the capital in a state of attention for flooding. According to the Climate Emergencies Management Center (CGE), only the east side did not enter into a state of attention.

So far, according to the CGE, no flooding points have been observed in the capital.

Tomorrow (3), the weather should remain as it is today, with rain showers in the form of lightning and gusts of wind occurring in the afternoon.

