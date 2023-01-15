Due to the heavy rainfall of the past few days, the water levels in various places in the Netherlands are higher than normal. More water than usual enters the country via the Meuse in particular, Rijkswaterstaat reports. The so-called ‘discharge’ of water at Sint Pieter in Limburg rises to 1400 cubic meters per second on Tuesday. That is about three times as much as normal.

