Landslides and floods caused by torrential rains in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro have killed at least 14 people, authorities said Saturday.

Officials said the storms hit large swathes of the Atlantic coast of the southeastern state and caused several landslides, including one in the tourist city of Paraty, killing a woman and six of her children.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on the social networking site Facebook, “The federal government has sent military planes to help with rescue operations in the state of 17.5 million people.”