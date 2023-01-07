Since this morning, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah witnessed rains of goodness and blessings, ranging from heavy to medium, over the city of Ras Al Khaimah and its various affiliated regions, which led to the flow of valleys and reefs, as the abundance of rain concentrated on the mountainous heights.

The heavy rains contributed to the flow of valleys and waterfalls from the highest mountain peaks, in picturesque nature scenes in a winter atmosphere that witnessed a drop in temperatures.

Brigadier Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al-Khaimah Police, called on all vehicle drivers to exercise caution and adhere to safety instructions and traffic rules and regulations while driving on roads in light of weather fluctuations, especially during the period of heavy rains in the emirate, and not to approach From the valley areas to prevent accidents, deaths or injuries as a result of the flow of torrents.

Brigadier General Al-Naqbi also called on vehicle drivers to pay attention and focus while driving, and urged them to leave a sufficient distance between vehicles in the event of rainy weather.

He also urged vehicle drivers to follow the meteorological situation and climate forecasts, slow down the vehicle, adhere to the specified speeds on the internal and external roads, and be careful during turns due to the possibility of water lakes due to rain.