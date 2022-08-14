Some areas of the eastern coast witnessed heavy and medium rains, which led to the flow of valleys in Wadi Al-Hilu, Marbad and Masafi in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the city of Al Ain.

Government and local authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah and the cities of the eastern coast have intensified their readiness to face the rain, by setting up mechanisms to deal quickly with rainwater gatherings to contribute to mitigating the effects of rain on the areas affected by the depression that the region experienced during the past week.

The security authorities stressed the need to take caution and adhere to safety and prevention instructions, especially with the expectation that some areas will witness a state of atmospheric instability, in addition to rain and winds of varying intensity, accompanied by thunder and lightning sometimes, especially in the eastern and western regions of the country.

The Sharjah Municipality has allocated emergency teams to confront the effects of the rain, noting that it is fully prepared to take immediate action to deal with the water pools, by calling the hotline. 80052522.

On the other hand, the Fujairah Committee for Inventory of Rain and Flood Damage announced that it had stopped receiving the applications of those affected through the dedicated electronic link for this, which lasted for more than 10 days on electronic and field monitoring of areas in several areas represented in Al-Fasal, Skmkum, Al-Shariya, Raghilat and other areas.

