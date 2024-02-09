Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/02/2024 – 22:11

Heavy rain fell in the Federal District on Friday night (9), causing major flooding in several areas. In Asa Norte, located in the central region of Brasília, the lanes were completely submerged, interrupting traffic. The access viaducts to blocks 209/210 and 109/110, for example, were completely covered by water. Videos of the disruption caused by the rain were shared on social media.

On important avenues in the city, such as W3, the flooding of the asphalt interrupted the movement of vehicles and traffic had to be diverted. A flood also hit São Sebastião, an administrative region in the Federal District. Residents of the capital also reported power outages. When contacted, the distributor Neoenergia informed that there was a “punctual interruption” of energy in the DF and that the company’s teams were already working to fully restore the service.

Another place hit by rain was campus principal at the University of Brasília (UnB). A video posted by district deputy Max Maciel (PSOL-DF) shows a real current ripping off doors and dragging furniture and equipment through the corridors. The place became a river. The UnB rectory informed, through its advisors, that the Institute of Physics, especially in the basement corridor, was the area most affected. The institution is still calculating the losses. Dean Márcia Abrahão personally went to check the situation on site.

UNB! Several parts of Asa Norte are flooded and so is the university.

This scene is so sad. In addition, reports arrived that in Morro da Cruz- São Sebas and Ceilândia,

are experiencing several flooding points. pic.twitter.com/oRQATfWqaM — Max Maciel (@maxmacieldf) February 9, 2024

The rain started around 6pm and was quite intense for over an hour. In the morning, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) had already published a storm warning for the DF, with intense winds (60 to 100 km/h) and rain that could reach 100 millimeters, with a risk of power cuts, power outages, trees, flooding and electrical discharges.

The report contacted the Civil Defense and the Government of the Federal District (GDF) to obtain an assessment of the situation, but has not yet received a response.