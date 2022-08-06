Fahad Buhendi (Fujairah)

Farmers said that the recent heavy rains in the country would raise groundwater levels and herald an abundant agricultural season. Environmental specialist Fatima Al-Hantoubi said: “The recent rains on the eastern coast and the agricultural areas in it will greatly benefit the agricultural sector of the region, because it revives life for the land and soil, and strongly nourishes underground reservoirs, and as long as we do not face a hurricane, we are safe, because the land, soil and crops It needs water continuously, and the geography of the region is facing drought and a scarcity of rain, noting that most of the feeding dams in the country are located on the eastern coast, which enjoys the presence of mountains that obstruct the path of clouds and winds and contribute to rain, whether in small or large quantities.

She added: “Drought conditions and temperatures make the soil poor in nutrients, which results in dwarfing of plants and their crops do not grow. Soil moisture increases by obtaining greater amounts of water runoff, which depends on rainfall and the drainage of valleys from wet and sedimentary clay increases the health of the soil, It is loaded with salts, minerals and nitrogen, and increases soil efficiency for a long time.”

Fatima Al Hantobi

She said: Heavy rain contributes to soil irrigation, moistening and washing of salts, and this increases the growth of green plants on the slopes and valleys, and rain water helps plants obtain higher levels of nitrates and ammonium that they have gained from the atmosphere and lightning during precipitation. Lightning flashes around the world every year 2 billion kilograms of reactive nitrogen, and once raindrops reach the ground they deposit ammonium and nitrate that can be used by plants, while bacteria and fungi in the soil can convert available nitrogen in a process known as nitrification.

She added: We can make a comparison between periods of severe drought and after rain events and high drainage caused by rainfall and the flow of valleys, where the habitat conditions (the sites of leakage of fine fine sediments) are more fertile and flourish with diversity of herbs, plants and birds, so that the mouth of the valley or what we call the dialect The local narcotic valley, which converges with the sea, carries a measure of biodiversity, and the people in the past searched for these sites on the beach to hunt or search for snails and sandy oysters that characterize the eastern coasts of the Emirates.

She said: In general, we are under turbulent climatic conditions, and these are all natural phenomena that occur in light of the climatic changes we live in, and here comes the role of indicators for rainy periods on these mountainous areas and valley paths and analysis of torrential torrential rains, to draw a rain model, which helps us predict local precipitation severe in urban areas.

fertile

A number of farmers talked about the benefit of the farms in the area from the amounts of rain. Citizen Ali Ahmed (farm owner) said: “The amount of rain in the summer is relatively small, so this rain is considered good and blessing rain and will benefit because it raises the level of groundwater in a rewarding way, which reduces salinity and increases its positive impact on agriculture and crop quality.”

Citizen Muhammad Abdullah (farm owner): “The positive impact of the recent rains is great on agriculture, and will continue for many months, which will make the agricultural seasons fertile, because this water does not end its role once it dries up from the surface, but the land stores large quantities of it that benefit the land and increase Soil fertility and significantly reduce soil salinity, and the state of drought in many farms is due to the lack of such amounts of rain for many years.”