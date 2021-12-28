Heavy rains are expected at this turn of the year in the Southeast region of the country. The humidity corridor responsible for excessive precipitation in Tocantins and Bahia, where 20 people died in floods, is on its way to Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Rio de January, according to the specialized news agency Metsul.com. The projection is for a thunderstorm in the next seven to ten days.

Weather models that predicted flooding in the Northeast and North of the country now project “a substantial increase in rainfall in the Southeast, with higher volumes concentrated in Minas Gerais”, according to the website. The capital Belo Horizonte should be the most affected, but flooding in Rio and São Paulo is not ruled out.

In some places, the volume of rain can reach 500 mm in 15 days. To give you an idea, in Brasília, it should rain 9 mm in the next 24 hours, according to the National Institute of Meteorology, which classifies this volume as “intense rain”.

The expectation is that heavy rains will occur in short periods of time, capable of causing floods and landslides. This worries meteorologists, since, mainly in Minas and Rio, there are a large number of people in risk areas – close to rivers and slopes. In the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, for example, landslides and house collapses are recurrent in the summer.

However, floods in the State of São Paulo, caused by overflowing rivers, are not ruled out.

