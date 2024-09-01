Tens of thousands of people were without power in the southern Australian state of Tasmania on Sunday after a cold snap brought damaging winds and heavy rain, triggering flood warnings.

“About 30,000 customers are without power across the state this morning,” state-owned energy company Tascentworks said on Facebook.

The Bureau of Meteorology said on its website that the cold front moving through Tasmania was moving away, “although rain and thunderstorms still threaten to bring damaging winds.”

Property, power lines and infrastructure have been damaged, Tasmania’s Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said in a televised news conference.

Emergency authorities have issued flood warnings that could isolate Tasmanians for days, as the state braces for another cold snap expected on Sunday evening.

“There is a potential for flooding of properties and road closures,” Tasmania Emergency Services chief executive Mick Lowe said in a statement.