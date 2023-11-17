Ras Al Khaimah Police partially closed Sheikh Khalifa Street towards the Emirate of Fujairah in the Kadra area, due to falling rocks as a result of heavy rain on the road. It also closed the exit leading to Emirates Road towards Ras Al Khaimah, due to a partial sand collapse on Al Shuhada Street near Khalifa Hospital, as a result of a fall. Heavy rain.

The Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department indicated the continued efforts of the work and rain emergency teams to deal with the rainfall, by withdrawing water pools in various areas, and enhancing the flow of traffic, to preserve lives and property, as all committees work in an integrated and joint system from the first hours of the rain.

The Director General of the Department of Public Services, Engineer Khaled Fadl Al-Ali, said that the department provided 82 tanks to withdraw rainwater collections, and more than 41 mobile pumping stations and two “dam” stations, pointing out that the department coordinated and cooperated with strategic partners, and provided the necessary support in various regions. Roads and squares, ensuring that work proceeds according to joint plans.

It announced its full readiness to deal with the weather condition and any damage that may result from it, and invited the public to contact it through the call center at 8008118 to report any observations.

For its part, Umm Al Quwain Municipality indicated that its teams dealt with the rainwater that fell on the emirate, in cooperation with strategic partners, and provided all necessary services and facilities to members of the public during the rain and the prevailing weather conditions in the country, as there are emergency teams equipped with all equipment in the field to deal with With pools of water.

She explained that the emergency teams in the field are equipped with tanks and pumps to deal with all reports, especially water puddles in areas that witness large gatherings, as they began withdrawing water and working efficiently and quickly in response, due to the concerted efforts and coordination with external parties to maintain public safety and the appearance of the emirate, and the municipality called on the public. To contact it in cases of emergency, falling trees, water accumulation, or falling and tilting lighting poles, by calling 800898.