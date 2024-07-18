Home page World

The weather in South Tyrol is going crazy again. Cellars and ground floors are flooded within a very short time. The fire brigade is on duty for a long time.

Munich – South Tyrol is not spared from storms. On Wednesday evening (17 July) there was again heavy rain and gusts of wind. The fire brigade was called out – particularly in the east of the country, as the online news portal stol.it reported. Just on Tuesday (16 July) mudslides caused immense damage in the Dolomites following thunderstorms. A few days earlier, enormous damage occurred along the Brenner motorway.

South Tyrol affected by storms: Fire brigade in constant operation due to heavy rain

According to the report, heavy rains turned the Rü de Ciamplò (Wengender stream) into a raging mud stream. In the hamlet of Ju, masses of water from a tributary stream penetrated a house, while a private sawmill was swept away in the hamlet of Spëscia further into the valley.

The South Tyrol Fire Brigade Association informed at the official Facebook-Page that several firefighters had to be deployed due to “numerous landslides, rockfalls, fallen trees and flooding in apartments, basements and garages”.

In Partschins, the storm caused water damage to the kindergarten and the band’s rehearsal room, as the Italian news channel rainews.it reported. In Rabland, a hotel elevator shaft was flooded.

In the Pustertal, in the Kronplatz Dolomites region, trees fell on the Ried cable car, which then came to a standstill. Several people had to be evacuated from the cabins by helicopter and cable winch. Fortunately, according to the news portal, no one was injured.

Storm in South Tyrol – weather conditions expected to ease in the coming days

But a look at the weather in the next few days gives us hope. According to weatherforecast.it The situation in South Tyrol should ease. It could even become midsummer. In Bolzano, for example, temperatures of up to 35 degrees are possible – similar to the Weather in Germany this weekendIn South Tyrol, however, heat thunderstorms are to be expected from time to time. Pure summer is therefore not on the cards there either. (vw/mbr)