Again, violent storms caused damage in Germany. The German Weather Service also warns of severe and sometimes extreme storms on Wednesday.

Frankfurt / Main – Again, violent storms and heavy rains have caused chaos in parts of Germany. After heavy rain and squalls on Monday (June 28th) kept the emergency services on their toes, on Tuesday (June 29th) people in the south and west of the Federal Republic in particular had to struggle with full cellars and flooded streets.

Storm in Germany: Flooded cellars and streets in Frankfurt and Landshut

More than 600 missions within two hours, that was the balance of the Frankfurt fire brigade on Tuesday evening. Heavy rainfall with precipitation of up to 45 liters / sqm in a very short time led to full cellars and garages. Underpasses and passageways were partially flooded. Manhole covers were pushed up in many places. The traffic with trains and buses came to a standstill in some parts of the city.

The Lower Bavarian Landshut was also hit hard by the storms. Videos on social media show how torrents formed on the streets of the old town and cars were washed away. The sewage system could no longer absorb the heavy rains, the water gushed out of the manhole covers. Numerous trees fell due to the wind and cellars were full. The Landshut fire brigade received more than 600 emergency calls, a spokesman for the integrated control center announced on Tuesday evening.

Storm in Germany: emergency services in NRW required

The emergency services in North Rhine-Westphalia also had their hands full. According to the fire brigade, it rained so heavily in Bochum from Tuesday evening that the water was up to the ceiling in some cellars. In Krefeld, the heavy rain also led to cellars, streets and underground garages being flooded, as the fire brigade announced on Wednesday morning.

By 2:00 a.m., more than 2000 calls had already been received in the control center of the Krefeld fire brigade, including more than 800 emergency calls. Several people reported that their vehicles were stuck in flooded underpasses, but also on the open road in the masses of water and could no longer free themselves from the vehicles.

Storms with heavy rain and squalls caused damage in some parts of the country. © Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Weather in Germany: DWD warns again of “extreme storms” on Wednesday

Early on Wednesday morning, the German Weather Service (DWD) initially lifted all warnings of severe thunderstorms. “The thunderstorm situation has calmed down for the time being,” it said in a message. In the meantime, there is an official storm warning for the south of Brandenburg about severe thunderstorms with heavy rain.

During the day there can be a “resurgence of heavy rain and thunderstorms”, especially in east and north-east Germany. According to the DWD, the storm potential in these regions is high into the night. “Particularly at noon and in the afternoon, extreme storms are to be expected in a localized manner (more than 40 l / m² in a short time)”, the weather service writes in its warning report. (ph / dpa)

