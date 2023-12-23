Meteorologists expected heavy rain and snowfall in some areas of Germany today, Saturday, after Storm “Zoltan” swept large parts of northern Europe, just before Christmas.

The authorities warned of widespread flooding in parts of the states of Lower Saxony, Saxony Anhalt, Bavaria, and the city of Hamburg.

The Meteorological Authority expected huge amounts of snow to fall in the Uri Mountains in the central state of Saxony, today, Saturday. Yesterday, Friday, Storm “Zoltan” passed over Germany and caused widespread disruption of travel on roads and railway lines. Accidents occurred on icy roads in the state of Lower Saxony. The storm resulted in deaths in the Netherlands and Belgium. The storm reached its peak in Hamburg late Friday morning.