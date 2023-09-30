IAt some point on Friday the water was so high that a New York sea lion sensed a good opportunity. She could simply swim out of her pool at the zoo in Central Park. Under the eyes of the zoo staff, she explored the area for a bit, but then quickly decided to return to her familiar surroundings and to her two fellow animals.

The zoo said afterwards that no one was ever in danger. The zoo was closed to visitors anyway because of the storm.

New York was hit by massive rains on Friday, flooding large parts of the city and plunging them into chaos.

Streets became rivers

15 centimeters of rain fell in Central Park alone. It was the wettest day since Hurricane Ida hit the US metropolis around two years ago. 20 centimeters of rain were measured at John F. Kennedy Airport, more than ever since 1948, when this data was first collected there.



A special unit searched buildings for residents who might have been trapped in their basement apartments by the floods.

Image: Reuters



The rain turned many streets in the city into rivers and getting around became a huge challenge. Pedestrians had to wade through flooded streets, many cars got stuck, and water flowed into buses and subway stations. A whole series of subway lines were taken out of service. Many New Yorkers complained that the prices of ride-hailing services like Uber were skyrocketing amid the storm. A terminal at LaGuardia Airport was flooded and had to be closed.

“Stay at home”

People had to be rescued from many cars and at least six flooded basement apartments. Water flowed into a total of 150 schools in the city and one school was evacuated. Many shops were forced to close. In Brooklyn, a huge tree fell and landed on a car.



It was hardly possible to stay dry in New York on Friday.

Image: Reuters



No deaths were reported as of Saturday morning, unlike after Hurricane Ida. At that time, at least eleven people died in flooded cellars in the city.

Both Mayor Eric Adams and New York State Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency. Hochul spoke of a “life-threatening situation”. Adams advised New Yorkers: “If you’re home, stay home.”

Warned too late?

However, the mayor was criticized for warning his fellow citizens about the storm late and not urgently enough. Governor Hochul had already spoken of possible chaos in the city on Thursday, and Adams only gave a press conference on Friday afternoon, when photos and videos of flooded streets had long since spread on social networks.

Adams rejected criticism and said the city administration was committed and spoke up sufficiently. Anyone who was surprised by the storms must have been “living under a rock”. Adams has also been accused of late action in June, when smoke from wildfires in Canada engulfed the city and significantly worsened air quality.

It had already rained a lot in New York in the days before the flash flood on Friday. A total of around 35 centimeters of rain fell in September, more than ever in a September since 1882. On Friday evening, things calmed down and most of the closed public transport systems resumed operations.