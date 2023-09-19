Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Since the severe flood disaster in Libya, thousands of people have had no access to clean drinking water. The situation in the flood areas remains alarming.

Darna – After the devastating floods in Libya, criticism of the government is becoming increasingly louder. Anger towards politics is growing, especially in the coastal town of Darna, which has been hit particularly hard.

Storm “Daniel” caused severe flooding in eastern Libya on Sunday last week. The collapse of two dams triggered a massive flash flood and killed thousands of people. The force with which the masses of water rushed through a dry riverbed was comparable to that of a tsunami.

Protests in Libya: People demand consequences after severe flood disaster © Hamza Turkia/dpa

Protests in Libya: Criticism of politics is becoming louder and louder

A week after the flood disaster with thousands of deaths, hundreds of people gathered on Monday (September 18th) in front of the large mosque in the city of 100,000 inhabitants and demonstrated that those responsible for the disaster are held accountable. The protesters demanded the establishment of a UN office in Darna, the immediate reconstruction of the destroyed city and compensation for residents affected by the disaster.

“Those who survived in the city, in what was left of the city, against those who brought death and destruction to the city,” commented expert Anas el-Gomati on the protest on the online service X (formerly Twitter ).

The situation in Libya remains dramatic – contamination is causing massive problems

The situation in the flood areas in Libya remains dramatic. According to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health in eastern Libya, at least 3,283 people died in Darna alone, the number of missing people loud still very high. According to the UN Support Mission for Libya (UNSMIL), around 30,000 residents were left homeless by the disaster.

Above all, contaminated water and the lack of sanitary facilities cause massive problems. There is a risk of “a second devastating crisis,” the UN support mission warned on Monday. The aid organization International Rescue Committee (IRC) also warned urgently of a “rapidly expanding health crisis”. Thousands of people have no access to clean and safe drinking water. International aid workers in Libya speak of a “catastrophic humanitarian situation” and chaotic conditions. The worry about you possible outbreak of the gastrointestinal disease cholera grows.

The political situation in Libya is preventing the country’s rapid development

Libya has been in turmoil since the fall and violent death of ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011. Chaos and violence, armed militias and foreign mercenaries are fighting each other. According to the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the security situation is still unstable.

Since March 2022, two governments have been competing for political power: the UN-recognized interim government in the capital Tripoli in the west and the opposing government in the east. The opposing government is supported by the local parliament and the powerful General Khalifa Haftar. Planned elections were repeatedly postponed. (viwe/dpa)