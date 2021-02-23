Up to four years in prison, three of which are closed, were requested by the Rouen court prosecutor against five guards at the Val-de-Reuil (Eure) detention center, tried on appeal for violence against a detainee. He evoked “A space of lawlessness” and estimated that “The lie reaches the whole institution and, beyond that, the whole Republic”. On February 7, 2020, Lee-Bert F, inmate reported as “Potentially aggressive”, refused a pat-down search, puncturing a guard’s chin with a pen. He was then kicked in the face with a heel while a guard placed one knee on the back of his neck, preventing him from breathing. Medical certificates confirmed a complete occlusion of an eyelid, bruises in each eye socket and blurred vision in one eye. Until the hearing, the guards and the prison administration denied and accused the inmate of trying to hit the officers and banging his head on the floor. “In a fit of rage”.VS. B.