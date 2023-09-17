Shocking proportions

The Director of the Directorate of Family and Child Protection from Domestic Violence, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, Major General Adnan Hamoud Salman, revealed to the Iraqi News Agency that “the Directorate receives all complaints of domestic violence via hotline 139 in all governorates.”

He added, “The rate of cases of husband assault on wife as part of the phenomenon of domestic violence in the country amounted to 57 percent of the total cases, while assault by the wife on husband reached 17 percent, assault by parents on children reached 6 percent, and assault on the elderly, such as grandparents.” The percentage of novelty reached 2 percent, and the remaining 18 percent varied between what we mentioned above, with increases and decreases, as well as brothers assaulting their brothers and sisters, or verbal violence.”

The Iraqi official confirmed that “the directorate has 16 departments for human protection distributed over all the governorates, including 2 on the Karkh and Rusafa sides, recording a daily average of more than 90 calls, and they are sorted according to the type of violence. If it is verbal, reconciliation takes place in the Reconciliation and Consensus Division between the spouses. If Violence is physical and leads to a fracture or disability. The perpetrator is referred to a specialist doctor and a medical report is prepared and then sent to the investigating judge in accordance with the legal articles of Penal Code 111 of 1969.”

“What is hidden is greater”

Human rights and civil activist Sarah Al-Hassani said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: