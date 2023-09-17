Shocking proportions
The Director of the Directorate of Family and Child Protection from Domestic Violence, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, Major General Adnan Hamoud Salman, revealed to the Iraqi News Agency that “the Directorate receives all complaints of domestic violence via hotline 139 in all governorates.”
He added, “The rate of cases of husband assault on wife as part of the phenomenon of domestic violence in the country amounted to 57 percent of the total cases, while assault by the wife on husband reached 17 percent, assault by parents on children reached 6 percent, and assault on the elderly, such as grandparents.” The percentage of novelty reached 2 percent, and the remaining 18 percent varied between what we mentioned above, with increases and decreases, as well as brothers assaulting their brothers and sisters, or verbal violence.”
The Iraqi official confirmed that “the directorate has 16 departments for human protection distributed over all the governorates, including 2 on the Karkh and Rusafa sides, recording a daily average of more than 90 calls, and they are sorted according to the type of violence. If it is verbal, reconciliation takes place in the Reconciliation and Consensus Division between the spouses. If Violence is physical and leads to a fracture or disability. The perpetrator is referred to a specialist doctor and a medical report is prepared and then sent to the investigating judge in accordance with the legal articles of Penal Code 111 of 1969.”
“What is hidden is greater”
Human rights and civil activist Sarah Al-Hassani said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:
- What is hidden is greater, as these frightening and high numbers and percentages do not cover all crimes of community and domestic violence. In addition to these percentages, there are cases registered with the community police, and therefore the real numbers are many times what the Ministry of Interior statistics included.
- As a large number of cases of violence, beatings and humiliation against women and children remain secret and are not reported to the security authorities, for fear of scandal and retaliation as some of the abusers imagine.
- Therefore, the number is much larger and undoubtedly reaches hundreds and perhaps thousands of cases of violence daily, some of which unfortunately result in deaths or injuries with permanent disabilities and profound disfigurements, not to mention their terrible psychological effects on the victims, due to the lack of adequately restrictive laws for perpetrators of violence against women and children. The elderly and other fragile and vulnerable societal groups.
- With the announcement of this heavy official statistic, which means that about 3,000 cases of community violence occur every month in Baghdad alone, not to mention the rest of the governorates, the various institutions of the Iraqi state and its legislative, executive, and judicial authorities must immediately take the initiative to submit draft laws against domestic and community violence and increase penalties against those who perpetrate it, with It is necessary to include clear and unambiguous mechanisms of implementation and interpretation that are not vague, explicitly stipulate the prohibition and criminalization of all such forms of violence, and include material and moral compensation for the victims.
