Augusta Lezzigirlfriend of Lorenzo Venuti, shared with the users of her Instagram profile the insults they addressed to her and the Fiorentina player. The limit was crossed by one user in particular, who wrote her sentences like this: “Your boyfriend sucks, he’s awful. The only team he could play for is Montevarchi. You have the ‘gangrated’ boyfriend, let’s hope he dies. And you are a lousy Neapolitan“.