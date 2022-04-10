The world of Italian and international cinema has sadly learned the news of the sudden death of the great producer Massimo Cristaldi

A few hours ago the world of Italian and international cinema learned the dramatic news of the death of Massimo Cristaldi, well-known manufacturer nationally and abroad. He was only 66 years old and he suddenly left, leaving his wife Simona in the deepest pain of him. He sent dozens of condolence messages that appeared on social networks.

Although he has never appeared in front of a camera, since he started working in world of cinemahas ensured that many blockbuster films were produced excellently.

He started working in the film industry in 1974 with his father’s company Franco Cristaldi. He first worked as an assistant and production inspector and then, for nine years, as production manager on over twenty films.

It would be impossible to list the directors with whom he collaborated, just think of the only ones Federico FelliniMarco Vicario, A. Arcady, Gillo Pontecorvo and Nanni Loy.

After his father Franco, director of the famous “Cristaldi Pictures”, died in 1992, it was he who took over the reins of production house.

I’m over 260 titles of the films in which he participated for the production, some of which have had stellar success both in Italy, but especially abroad.

Three of these even went as far as winning Oscars. These are “Amarcord“By Federico Fellini,”New Cinema Paradiso“By Giuseppe Tornatore and”Italian divorce”By Pietro Germi.

The first two won the award as Best Foreign Filmwhile the last one took home the Oscar for the Best Original Screenplay.

Condolences for the death of Massimo Cristaldi

As anticipated, Massimo Cristaldi left alone 66 years oldsuddenly.

Searching for his name, for example su Facebookthe dozens of posts published by former colleagues, associations and simple friends who were astonished to discover the news of his death.

Everyone obviously remembered which one great professional was, but what is emphasized the most, are the merits of his good, brilliant and selfless personality.

Filming for one would begin in September new film produced by him, based on the book “Tu, mio”. Unfortunately, however, death reached him, before he could complete and present this new important work of his.