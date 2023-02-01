Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Helena Gries, Moritz Serif

Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties in the Ukraine war. The General Staff reports numerous killed Russian soldiers. The news ticker.

Current numbers: Department of Defense at Kyiv announces daily losses of Russia

Department of Defense at Kyiv announces daily losses of Russia Putin’s mobilization: Moscow recruited more than 9000 men

Moscow recruited more than 9000 men. The information processed here from the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 8.20 p.m.: Ukrainian artillery and rocket troops attacked several bases of the occupying Russian forces again on Wednesday. This was announced by the Ukrainian General Staff in its daily situation report on the social media platform Facebook. Accordingly, there would have been three successful attacks on troop bases and Russian command posts during the day.

+++ 4.30 p.m.: Russian soldiers tried unsuccessfully to break through the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut region. This is reported by the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Telegram. “The situation is stable – there is artillery shelling every day. Yesterday they tried to break through our positions, but the attack was repelled and the Russians retreated. It’s more or less quiet now,” a soldier was quoted as saying.

According to Ukrainian data, Russia loses hundreds of soldiers in Ukraine every day. (Iconic photo) © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

At the same time, the military noted that the Russians reduced the “dynamics of the offensive” compared to the previous month. Ukrainian forces would defend their positions and repel regular Russian breakthrough attempts. The above information is not independently verifiable.

News about the Ukraine war: Video shows destruction of Russian tank

+++ 2 p.m.: The Ukrainian National Guard has released a video purporting to show Omega special forces destroying a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle belonging to the Russian Armed Forces in the Donetsk region. This is reported, among other things, by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

“Soldiers of a special forces unit of the National Guard of Ukraine hold back the enemy in the Donetsk region every day. Two shots and two hits on enemy targets. In just one minute, National Guard Special Forces soldiers destroyed an enemy tank and infantry fighting vehicle,” the National Guard said in a Facebook post. The information cannot be independently verified.

News about the Ukraine war: Again heavy losses for Russia

+++ 12.34 p.m.: Russia has to suffer further losses in the Ukraine war. So Kyiv was able to destroy four armored fighting vehicles, as well as 13 other vehicles and fuel tanks. However, the information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine-News: Group Wagner with problems

Update from Wednesday, February 1, 10:42 a.m.: More and more mercenaries from the notorious Wagner group are suffering from infections due to poor hygiene. The news portal reports Newsweek. The Wagner Group is a paramilitary unit founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin. The group also recruits convicts and foreign mercenaries.

Heavy losses for Russia in the Ukraine war

First report from Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 9:58 a.m.: Kyiv – Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Ukraine war. In its morning statement on the situation, the General Staff of Ukraine again spoke of high losses for the Russian troops.

According to Ukraine, almost a thousand Russian soldiers have been killed in the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian defense forces killed 920 Russian occupiers and destroyed 8 tanks and 10 artillery systems, the news portal reports Ukrainska Pravda with reference to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: General Staff of Ukraine publishes current figures

Soldiers: 128,420 (+920)

128,420 (+920) planes: 293 (+0)

293 (+0) Helicopter: 284 (+0)

284 (+0) Tank: 3209 (+8)

3209 (+8) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6382 (+4)

6382 (+4) Artillery Systems: 2207 (+10)

2207 (+10) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 221 (+0)

221 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 458 (+4)

458 (+4) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5061 (+13)

5061 (+13) boats: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) drones: 1951 (+0)

1951 (+0) (Source: Ukrainian General Staff report of February 1)

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: Moscow has illegally recruited more than 9,000 men

Meanwhile, Moscow has admitted that since last fall it has unjustly conscripted several thousand men into the army for the Ukraine war. More than 9,000 citizens illegally mobilized have been brought back home, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in a meeting with Putin. Among the men are those who should not have been called up for health reasons.

In view of the high losses in the Ukraine war, Russia is said to have difficulties maintaining troop levels. That comes from one CNN– report out. Unspecified Western officials said that while this will not stop Russia from going on the offensive, it will not make any progress. It is becoming increasingly difficult for Russia to replace the losses. (red with dpa/AFP)