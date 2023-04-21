FromNail Akkoyun close

Possibly as a result of the heavy losses, Russia’s troops are now moving. The Ukraine war in the news ticker.

New troops in Putin’s army : Consequence of heavy Russian losses?

in : Consequence of heavy Russian losses? Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict. The processed information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war comes partly from the warring parties from Russia or Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Kiev/Moscow/London – According to British secret services, the Russian military may have repositioned itself in the occupied areas of Ukraine. According to their situation report from Thursday (April 20), the British see a message from the Kremlin as a sign of this, in which the recent visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to regional combat troops on the Dnipro River was discussed.

The designation of these troops as a larger unit named after the Dnipro was new, the British Ministry of Defense said. However, throughout the course of the war, the Russian armed forces are said to have increasingly encountered problems. So far, the little progress has mostly only been achieved with heavy losses on the part of Russia.

News about the Ukraine war: Dnipro troops are supposed to defend occupied areas

At the beginning of the Ukraine war, the regional combat troops were named after their home districts in Russia. The fact that there is now a presumed new Russian Dnipro combat unit indicates that the military has reorganized itself. The British suspect that the reason for this could be heavy casualties. The troops on the Dnipro were probably tasked with defending the southern part of the occupied territory.

The British Ministry of Defense has published daily information on the course of the war since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, citing intelligence information. In doing so, the British government wants to both counter the Russian portrayal and keep allies in line. Moscow accuses London of a disinformation campaign. (Talk to dpa/AFP)

