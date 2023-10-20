FromPatrick Mayer close

The Russian army is attempting unsuccessful counterattacks on the Donbass front. But the fighting there also illustrates a bitter realization for Ukraine.

Avdiivka – Cristiano Ronaldo, Fábio Coentrão and Hugo Almeida were on the field for the Portuguese. Gerard Piqué, Sergio Ramos, Xavi and Xabi Alonso were on the Spanish side. The semi-finals of the European Football Championship took place in the Donbass Arena in Donetsk on June 27, 2012, before the eyes of the whole of Europe.

Russian counteroffensive at Avdiivka failed: huge setback for Putin

Today, the Ukrainian War is being fought bitterly in Avdiivka, just twelve kilometers to the northwest, with (again) massive losses for Russia’s invading army. Like think tanks like the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) as well as several media outlets like the Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) According to reports, the Russian army is said to have lost thousands of soldiers through death or injuries as well as dozens of armored vehicles such as infantry fighting vehicles in two failed counterattacks near Avdiivka in recent days.

Solely to take over a small town with previously 32,000 inhabitants. It would be a bitter defeat for Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin. The next in the military attack he launched on the democratic neighboring country.

Need for discussion: Russian Chief of General Staff Valery Vasilyevich Gerasimov (left) and Moscow autocrat Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov

“It was a mixture of political pressure and recklessness,” explained military expert Gustav Gressel in an article for the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) think tank. The Austrian analyst continued in his assessment that Putin had put strong pressure on his generals to go on the offensive at certain points.

Big Russian losses near Avdiivka: Ukrainians defend small town in Donbass

However, the plains between Avdiivka and the large city of Donetsk (around 920,000 inhabitants) are easily visible to the defenders, said Gressel. Donetsk has been in the hands of Kremlin-backed separatists since the beginning of 2015 and the “second battle for Donetsk airport” lost by Ukraine – and was later officially occupied by the Russian army. This time the Russian attackers were repeatedly stopped with anti-tank grenades, artillery fire and mines. Loud SZ They may have lost more than a hundred armored vehicles.

ZSU Commander-in-Chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi visited the defenders of Avdiivka. Video is a few days old.

During his visit, a soldier shot down a Su-25 with a MANPADS. A major Russian attack was repelled near Avdiivka. #UkraineWillWin🇺🇦✌️ pic.twitter.com/ppCOa2tgyf — Manuel Schwalm (@coolservativ) October 20, 2023

In videos on In addition to human life, which the Kremlin regime probably pays little attention to, the losses would also be significant because the crews would first have to be trained on the war equipment each time. Especially if they consist of reservists.

Putin setback at Avdiivka: Russia reportedly lost Su-25 fighter jets

That’s not all: At X, a rumor was circulating among Ukrainian bloggers that Russian troops had lost several of their vulnerable Su-25 ground attack aircraft in the region. In a video shared on the social network by, among others, German CDU politician Manuel Schwalm (see tweet above), a Ukrainian soldier can be seen shooting down such a Su-25 with a shoulder-launched surface-to-air anti-aircraft missile.

They see everything. The glass battlefield is a huge problem for both sides.

In addition, Ukraine’s new ATACMS missiles are putting pressure on Putin’s soldiers, while US manufacturer Lockheed Martin is further developing the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers they fear. But what caused the (supposed) Russian advances in Donbass to fail? According to Gressel, point number one is almost complete surveillance of the battlefield. This is particularly easy to implement in the case of the extensive terrain near Donetsk. “They see everything,” explained Gressel at the ECFR think tank: “The glass battlefield is a huge problem for both sides.”

Fighting for Ukrainian Avdiivka: Drones harm the Russian army

In addition, according to Gressel, there is an app-based fire request for the artillery, “directly to the firing units in two to three minutes”. However, this applies to both sides, which is why, in his opinion, the Ukrainian counteroffensive came to a standstill in the south and east at the beginning of autumn.

Avdiivka in Donbass: The Russian army is trying in vain to take the Ukrainian industrial city near Donetsk. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

The drone videos from Avdiivka – the time and place cannot be identified with certainty – show how rows of Russian tanks were taken out by drones equipped with grenades. Loud SZ Localized drone footage after a second (unsuccessful) Russian attempt on Thursday (October 19) showed tanks shot down near Avdiivka “as well as fields where dozens of dead Russian soldiers lie.”

Nevertheless, it should be noted that the tactic appears to be working for both sides in a bloody conflict with no end in sight. (pm)

