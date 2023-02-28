Home page politics

From: Helena GriesNail Akkoyun

Russia continues to suffer losses in the Ukraine war. Ukrainian troops destroy several Russian tanks and artillery systems. The news ticker.

Russian losses: The current figures according to the Ukrainian General Staff

The current figures according to the Ukrainian General Staff Assessment of British intelligence experts : Moscow should be worried

: Moscow should be worried Read the latest developments here Ukraine conflict in the news ticker. The information processed Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 3.40 p.m.: Vladimir Putin has forced himself to make a rather rare admission: at a meeting of the Federal Intelligence Service (FSB), the Russian president acknowledged Russian casualties. “Unfortunately, there are casualties in our ranks,” the Russian news agency Ria Novosti quoted as saying. The FSB must do everything “to provide additional support for the families of our fallen comrades”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. (Archive photo) © Mikhail Metzel/Imago

+++ 12.49 p.m.: According to a report by Newsweek destroy a Russian T72B tank with a land mine. Kiev was able to destroy the tank during the battle for Wuhledar, which is a city on the front in the Donetsk region. The Kremlin then launched furious attacks over the weekend. The troops have also been strengthened.

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Heavy losses for Russia: Kremlin loses drones

+++10.00 a.m.: Russia has lost about 650 cruise missiles and as many kamikaze drones in Ukraine over the past five months. This was announced by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, on Ukrainian television.

“Since September 11, when they started attacking our infrastructure, Russia has lost about 650 cruise missiles and about 650 Iranian kamikaze drones shot down,” Ihnat said. “We still have to add 20-25% of the missiles fired on Ukraine. So you can imagine how many of these were used in total,” he said.

Russian Casualties: More than 500 Russian soldiers killed in one day

+++ 8.40 a.m.: The Ukrainian General Staff has published the latest figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to this, around 550 Russian soldiers are said to have fallen in battle within one day. In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed four tanks belonging to the Russian army. The numbers at a glance:

Soldiers: 149,240 (+550)

149,240 (+550) planes: 300

300 Helicopter: 288

288 Tank: 3,385 (+4)

3,385 (+4) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6,630 (+9)

6,630 (+9) Artillery Systems: 2,383 (+3)

2,383 (+3) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 247

247 Multiple Rocket Launcher: 478 (+3)

478 (+3) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5,252 (+4)

5,252 (+4) Ships: 18

18 drones: 2,051 (+3)

2,051 (+3) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of February 28

Ukraine News: Ukraine inflicts heavy casualties on Russia

Moscow/Kiev – In its daily evening update on Monday (February 27), the Ukrainian General Staff reported eight Russian missile strikes and 28 airstrikes. Iranian drones are said to have been used in 12 of the airstrikes. The Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down nine of them, according to the General Staff.

Ukrainian forces continued to conduct four airstrikes on locations where Russian soldiers and military equipment were stationed, the General Staff reports.

Ukraine War News: Heavy casualties for Russia – Ukraine shoots down military plane

On Sunday, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian military plane in the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region. The President of Ukraine gave it Volodymyr Zelenskyy known in his evening address. He was “particularly grateful” for the use of “our boys from the 110th Mechanized Brigade” who were responsible for shooting down the plane.

Ukraine War News: Heavy Losses for Russia – Kremlin Concerned

Moscow According to British intelligence experts, he should be concerned about explosions at military locations in the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol. According to the Defense Ministry’s daily intelligence update on Monday (February 27), 14 explosions have occurred there since early February alone, including at an ammunition depot, two fuel depots and a steel mill used by the military. (Talk to agencies)