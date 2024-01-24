Home page politics

Russia attacks the Ukrainian city of Kiev again. Germany will supply Ukraine with military helicopters for the first time. The news ticker.

The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from January 24th, 8:10 a.m.: The General Staff of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has published new figures on Russia's losses. In the past 24 hours, 840 Russian soldiers were killed or seriously wounded in the Ukraine war. The figures come from Ukrainian authorities and cannot be independently verified.

soldiers : 378,660 soldiers (+840 on the previous day)

: 378,660 soldiers (+840 on the previous day) tank : 6227 (+13)

: 6227 (+13) Armored vehicles : 11,579 (+31)

: 11,579 (+31) Artillery systems : 9008 (+61)

: 9008 (+61) Multiple rocket launchers : 971 (+1)

: 971 (+1) Air defense systems : 659 (+2)

: 659 (+2) Airplanes : 331

: 331 Helicopter: 324

324 Drones : 6998 (+37)

: 6998 (+37) Cruise missiles : 1842 (+22)

: 1842 (+22) Warships : 23

: 23 Submarines : 1

: 1 Tank trucks and other vehicles: 12,005 (+49) Source: Ukrainian General Staff, January 24 – The information about Russian losses comes from the Ukrainian army. They cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not provide any information about its own losses in the Ukraine war.

Rescue workers are searching for people under the rubble of a residential building destroyed in the Russian missile attack on Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine. © dpa

Germany supplies helicopters for Ukraine war

First report: Kiev – As part of international arms aid for Ukraine, Germany will deliver military helicopters for the first time. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) has promised the country attacked by Russia six Sea King Mk41 multi-purpose helicopters, accessories and spare parts packages as well as training for them, the Defense Ministry in Berlin announced on Tuesday evening.

Ukraine's supporters had previously met for consultations in the so-called Ramstein format. “A sovereign and secure Ukraine is essential to global security, and our support for Ukraine will not waver,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the meeting.

Ukraine war: Kharkiv under attack again

Meanwhile, the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was again attacked by Russian missiles late on Tuesday evening. There is damage to civil infrastructure, the region's governor wrote on Telegram. After the rocket fire with many deaths in Ukraine the night before, Russian drones continued to pose a threat to large parts of the country on Wednesday night.

Ukraine has been defending itself against the by for almost two years Wladimir Putin initiated Russian invasion – Wednesday marks the 700th day of the war.

Ukraine war: Zelensky speaks of 18 deaths from rocket fire

Russian missile attacks on Tuesday killed 18 people and injured around 130, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He did not break down the information. Until then, Ukrainian authorities had given slightly lower figures.

In Kharkiv, a normal high-rise building in which normal people lived was hit, Zelensky said in his evening video speech. “A normal life is what modern Russia sees as a threat to itself.” But Russia should know that Ukraine has a long arm. “The Russian war will definitely return home – to where this evil came from.” (speaking with agency material)