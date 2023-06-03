Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillmann, Stefan Krieger

Russia sends special forces to Belgorod and reports deaths after fighting. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from June 3, 9:30 a.m.: Ukraine has published the latest figures on Russia’s losses. According to data from Kiev, Russian forces lost 32 artillery systems and 560 soldiers within 24 hours. Ten tanks and twelve armored vehicles are also said to have been destroyed. This information comes from Ukraine itself and cannot be independently verified.

Heavy losses for Russia: Kiev publishes current figures

soldiers : 209,470 (+560)

: 209,470 (+560) Tank: 3829 (+10)

3829 (+10) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7502 (+12)

7502 (+12) Artillery Systems: 3533 (+32)

3533 (+32) Multiple Rocket Launchers: 582 (+7)

582 (+7) Unmanned missiles / drones: 3165 (+28)

3165 (+28) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6289 (+22)

6289 (+22) planes: 313

313 Helicopter: 298

298 Ships: 18

18 Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of June 3, 2023

Update from June 3, 9:00 a.m.: Ukraine appears poised to attack the Russian-held city of Bakhmut. According to information from Kiev, Oleksandr Syrsky, colonel general of the Ukrainian troops, has visited positions of his own troops around Bakhmut. They discussed the next steps in the Ukraine war. Syrsky published photos of the visit on his Telegram channel.

News from the Ukraine war: Russia sends cadets to the border

Update from June 3, 7:33 a.m.: According to information from Kiev, Russia has started to send cadets to the border with Ukraine due to the high losses in its own ranks. The young soldiers should only be equipped with small caliber rifles and grenade launchers. Their task is to defend the border line against attacks from Ukraine. This information cannot currently be checked independently.

Ukrainian soldiers during an exercise. Kiev is probably planning an offensive against Russia in the Ukraine war. © PAUL ELLIS/AFP

News from the Ukraine War: Heavy fighting in Belgorod

First report from June 3, 6:00 a.m.: Kiev – There is a new front line in the Ukraine war: the Russian border region of Belgorod. After renewed fierce fighting with partisans, Moscow sent special units to the region. Several people are said to have been killed in the fighting. According to Russian information, the attacks from Ukraine were accompanied by artillery fire and drones. Kiev has so far denied any responsibility for the attacks.

Heavy projectiles are said to have hit private property in a village near the border town of Waluiki. This was announced by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on Friday evening. The situation is still uncertain. Many people are already on the run. The Russian Defense Ministry said the attacks were launched by more than 120 “Ukrainian terrorists,” all of whom were killed.

News from the Ukraine war: Drone attacks in several regions

Drone attacks and explosions had previously also been reported from the Kursk, Bryansk and Smolensk regions. The increased attacks on Russian territory could serve to prepare for the long-awaited Ukrainian offensive. According to military experts, the attacks could result in the Russian armed forces being forced to withdraw soldiers from Ukraine to ensure security in their own country.

The Ukrainian General Staff has published the latest figures on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. Accordingly, Russia is said to have lost more than 208,000 soldiers since the invasion began. In the fighting over the past 24 hours alone, around 540 Russian soldiers have been killed or disabled. Actual figures on troop strength or casualties are not published by the warring parties. The information cannot be independently verified. The data at a glance: