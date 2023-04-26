Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties in the Ukraine War. President Zelenskyj demands new “Nuremberg Trials” for the Kremlin leadership. The news ticker.

KIEV – The Ukrainian General Staff on Wednesday morning (April 26) published figures on the latest losses by Russian forces in the Ukraine war. According to the report, 640 Russian soldiers died in the war against Ukraine within 24 hours. The General Staff announced this in a post on Facebook. In addition, the Kremlin’s armed forces lost four tanks and 14 artillery systems, among other things, it said. The information provided by the General Staff cannot be independently verified in the current situation. The data at a glance:

Ukraine War News: Heavy Losses for Russia – Current Figures

Soldiers: about 188,410 (+640)

about 188,410 (+640) Tank: 3692 (+4)

3692 (+4) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7162 (+11)

7162 (+11) helicopter : 294 (+0)

: 294 (+0) Artillery Systems: 2877 (+14)

2877 (+14) planes: 308 (+0)

308 (+0) Unmanned missiles / drones: 2440 (+3)

2440 (+3) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5792 (+9)

5792 (+9) Source: Ukrainian General Staff as of April 26. The information cannot be independently verified.

The Ukrainian military leadership publishes daily new figures on the losses of the Russian army in the war. As a rule, the Russian Ministry of Defense does not comment on the published statistics, which is also the case in the current case.

Selenskyj calls for “new Nuremberg trials” for Russia in the Ukraine war

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile explained on Wednesday morning via his Telegram channel that nobody can feel safe until Russia is defeated. After a possible end of the war, Zelenskyj called for “new Nuremberg trials” for those responsible in the Kremlin. “Russia must lose. The world can have no other goal,” the Ukrainian head of state continued. (fd)