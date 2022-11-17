Home page politics

Russia suffers heavy casualties in Donetsk and Luhansk. According to one report, morale continues to plummet. The news ticker.

Heavy casualties for Russia: 400 other Russian soldiers lost their lives in Ukraine

400 other Russian soldiers lost their lives in Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Cherson becomes “D-Day” in the Ukraine war

Cherson becomes “D-Day” in the Ukraine war Editor’s note: Read the latest developments in Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 5.10 p.m.: Russian military morale is “extraordinarily low” after “significant casualties” in Ukraine’s Donbass region, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The reasons are the insufficient preparation for the battle and the losses as well as the bad mental state of the Russian soldiers in Donetsk and Luhansk.

“The morale and psychological condition of the Russian armed forces in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts are extremely poor,” the report said ISW report. “Significant losses on the battlefield, mobilization to the front lines without proper training, and poor supplies have led to instances of desertion.”

“Russian authorities are holding about 300 mobilized Russian men in a basement in Zaitseve, Luhansk region, for refusing to return to the front,” it said.

News about the Ukraine war: several Russian drones shot down

+++ 3.35 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian Air Force, four KH-101 cruise missiles and five Iranian-made drones were shot down during Russian missile attacks on Thursday. reported about it CNN.

“Russia again struck the Rostov region with Tu-95M strategic aircraft from the Volgodonsk region,” the Air Force Command said. “In total, nine missile-carrying bombers launched up to 18 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.” were also destroyed in central Ukraine. In the south, according to the Luftwaffe, two Kh-59 guided missiles were destroyed.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia loses another 400 soldiers within 24 hours

+++ 9.10 a.m.: The General Staff of Ukraine has updated the summary of the casualties of the Russian attackers. According to information from Kyiv, 83,110 soldiers loyal to Putin have lost their lives in the fight against Ukraine.

Soldiers: 83,110 (+400 to the previous day)

83,110 (+400 to the previous day) planes: 278 (+0)

278 (+0) Helicopter: 261 (+0)

261 (+0) Tank: 2878 (+7)

2878 (+7) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5804 (+7)

5804 (+7) Artillery Systems: 1860 (+0)

1860 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 393 (+0)

393 (+0) Air defense systems: 208 (+0)

208 (+0) Cars and other vehicles: 4362 (+2)

4362 (+2) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1531 (+6)

1531 (+6) (as of Thursday, November 17)

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

+++ 8.50 a.m.: The Ukrainian armed forces repulsed seven attacks in the past 24 hours, the general staff announced in the morning. Russia has reportedly suffered heavy casualties in the Zaporizhia region. According to them, Ukrainian troops destroyed two ammunition depots, two BM-21 “Grad” units and one S-300 anti-aircraft missile system. In addition, around 100 soldiers loyal to Putin were killed or injured.

The air force serving Kiev has also destroyed two positions of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems, the statement said. Artillery units fired on a total of 2 checkpoints, 6 concentration points for manpower, weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition depots and 3 other important objects of the occupiers. An independent verification of the information has not yet been possible.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia again has to accept losses in the south

Update from November 17, 6:30 a.m.: The Southern Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published its summary for Wednesday (November 16). It states that the force was again able to inflict casualties on the armed forces from Russia.

In total, the troops loyal to Kyiv attacked 45 times with rockets and artillery, the command writes. At least five soldiers from Putin’s army are said to have been wounded. There is also talk of 3 destroyed armored vehicles. Exactly how many losses were caused by the attacks is still being investigated. The information has not yet been independently verified.

Ukraine War News: Heavy casualties disillusion Russia’s fighters

+++ 8 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff of Ukraine, losses by Russia on Tuesday (November 15) could also be confirmed. For example, 50 Russian soldiers were killed or injured in an attack in the Luhansk region. There are also said to have been “successful attacks” in three towns, all located deep in the occupied part of the Kherson region.

+++ 6.47 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian military, further attacks on Russian positions took place during the day. Two missile defense systems are said to have been hit during air raids. Other losses by Russia are said to amount to several checkpoints and other areas with a concentration of soldiers and military equipment. These were hit by Ukrainian rocket and artillery units, the General Staff said.

+++ 5.34 p.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, morale among Russian troops in eastern Ukraine is poor. “In the temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, due to significant casualties in the course of hostilities, the number of deserters in the occupying forces’ units has increased, and morale and the psychological state have significantly deteriorated,” the Ukrainian General Staff said on Facebook.

After fighting in the area around the village of Maiorsk, the Russian battalion stationed there lost all its fighting strength. More than 50 percent of the Russians were killed or wounded, it said. “The morale and psychological condition of the soldiers are unsatisfactory. The enemy command broke up said unit. The remaining personnel were distributed to other military units,” the General Staff wrote.

Ukraine War: Russia fires many missiles without hitting targets

+++ 2.20 p.m.: Much of the massive barrage of missiles that hit Ukraine on Tuesday (November 15) has been intercepted, Ukrainian sources said. As reported by the Air Force Command of Ukraine in the messenger service Telegram, the Russian army shot down a total of 96 missiles from bombers and military ships. It was said that 75 of them could be destroyed.

Ukraine War: Putin responds to heavy Russian losses

+++ 12.16 p.m.: The Russian losses in the Ukraine war are troubling Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. According to a report, the Russian president is planning to skip his big annual press conference. That would be a special case, Putin has been appearing at the event since 2012.

The usual preparations for Putin’s annual press conference in December and for the annual question and answer session “are not yet underway,” two people close to the Kremlin told the Russian newspaper RBC. The reason for this is, among other things, the “location in the military special operation zone,” it said.

Russia’s Losses: Ukraine destroys 2,871 Russian tanks

+++ 9.35 a.m.: Kyiv has meanwhile published the latest figures on Russian losses. The information is based on reports from the General Staff of Ukraine.

Update from Wednesday, November 16, 7:30 a.m.: Ukrainian troops opened fire on the Russian occupiers again on Tuesday. This is reported by the National News Agency of Ukraine, Ukrinform. The attack took place on the left bank of the Dnipro River on the Kinburn Spit.

17 Russian occupiers were killed in this attack. In addition, 15 armored vehicles, two self-propelled artillery pieces and an Orlan-10 unmanned reconnaissance aircraft were destroyed or damaged. The Ukrainian army was also able to destroy two ammunition depots in Nova Kakhovka and Oleshky.

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war: troops withdraw

+++ 8.15 p.m.: After the liberation of the city of Cherson in the Ukraine War, Russian troops withdrew from the cities of Skadovsk and Henichesk. They would move towards Russian-occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Facebook. “Some units of the occupying forces are withdrawing from the settlements (…)”, it said.

Russia recently suffered a major defeat in the Kherson region. Now the remaining armed forces would try to maintain control of already occupied areas and deter the Ukrainian defenders on several fronts, the general staff said on Tuesday evening.

Losses in the Ukraine war: “The terrorists always lose”

+++ 4:59 p.m.: Russia has again launched a massive air attack on Ukraine – but this fact cannot distract from the heavy losses at the front that the Russian military is recording. At least that’s how Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, sees it. “Does anyone seriously believe that the Kremlin really wants peace? He wants obedience. But at the end of the day, the terrorists always lose,” Yermak said on Twitter.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia gives up position and withdraws further

Update from Tuesday, November 15, 2:31 p.m.: According to Ukrainian sources, things are still going badly for Russia in the Kherson region. Military spokeswoman Nataliia Humeniuk said on a Ukrainian TV station that the occupying forces would be under massive pressure – now also on the east bank of the Dnieper River.

“Hypothetically, the enemy can pose a threat to Kherson because the distance allows them to use different types of weapons,” Humeniuk explained. The Ukrainian soldiers, however, would continue the fight and not give in. “In this regard, the enemy troops on the left bank of the Dnieper are moving away from the bank by 15-20 kilometers,” the spokeswoman said. She added that Russia is even abandoning the fortifications built on the east bank and retreating further inland.

Losses for Russia: Cherson becomes “D-Day” in the Ukraine war

First report from Tuesday, November 15: Kyiv – Russia continues to suffer heavy casualties in the war against Ukraine. Not only soldiers and war material are lost, the Russian military also has to give up areas. This is impressively demonstrated by the defeat in the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson, which was only recently liberated by the Ukrainian armed forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees the military success as a turning point in the Ukraine war. “It can be compared to D-Day – the Normandy landings,” said the head of state at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. He was connected via video. The liberation of Kherson is “not yet the finale in the fight against evil, but it already determines the entire further course of events,” Zelenskyy added. First, the Ukrainian news portal reported Kyiv Independent about that.

