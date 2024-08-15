Home policy

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Ukraine is launching a counter-offensive in the Kursk border region. Apparently with little resistance, as soldiers from the area in Russia are now reporting.

Kursk Region – In a way, it is also a small change of momentum that is taking place in the Ukraine war: The troops of Volodymyr Zelensky At the beginning of August, they unexpectedly crossed the Russian border and started military operations in the border area of ​​the Kursk region. Since then, events have been unfolding somewhat rapidly.

The offensive in the Kursk region has been going on for a long time. In the meantime, reports have even shown that Ukrainian soldiers have even advanced into the Belgorod region. Russia is also said to have suffered heavy losses. Among other things, Ukraine is said to have hit a military convoy that was withdrawn from Crimea specifically to provide support. As is often the case in war, the information cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine counteroffensive underway – soldiers explain how they managed to advance into Kursk region

It seems relatively clear, however, that the Kremlin does not see Ukraine’s counter-action as fitting into the war. Vladimir Putin is raging against the West – and is said to be “fuming” about German tanks being used in the offensive. The focus of the war is now increasingly on Russian territory – Zelensky wants to set up a kind of “buffer zone” there with his troops. Getting into the enemy’s territory was apparently not as difficult as one might think.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are said to have brought several square kilometers of Russian territory under control. Russia declares a state of emergency in the areasproclaimed by Vladimir Putin itself, evacuations took place. It all started with a border crossing on August 6th. BBC has now spoken to soldierswho were involved in the operation. One of the soldiers, called “Accord” in the report, says the offensive was “cool.” Another, called “Tomash,” reveals how the troops managed to invade Russian territory.

“We just got in”: Ukrainian troops encounter little resistance at Russian border

He said they had “suppressed the enemy’s means of communication and surveillance to clear the way.” The report goes on to say that another soldier, still in Russia, told the BBC via Telegram that months of planning had gone into the idea of ​​forcing Moscow to move troops from the front to other regions.

The “element of surprise” was the great advantage of the Kiev troops. It appears that crossing the border was not made particularly difficult for them. “We went in quite simply, with little resistance,” the BBC quoted the soldier as saying. According to him, the first troops crossed the border on the night of August 6 and fanned out in different directions.

Ukraine conquers territories in Russia: Soldiers speak of few conflicts with civilians

The troops reached the town of Sudzha extremely quickly. They encountered no resistance from the local civilians. “We don’t touch them, but they either react negatively to us or don’t react at all,” the soldier’s report continues.

Apparently, other Ukrainian soldiers have taken a liking to the offensive in Kursk. In a Interview with n-tv A Belarusian who is fighting on the Ukrainian side in the border region reports that he reacted to his involvement in the operation with “great joy”. According to him, there are hardly any locals left on site, and many people have fled. He also reports that there are hardly any “conflicts” with civilians on site. Looting or similar activities are forbidden to them anyway and are subject to “severe punishment”.

Ukraine losses in Kursk operation “almost zero” – but “many dead conscripted” Russians

According to the soldier, Ukrainian losses in the region are “almost zero,” although there are isolated injuries and deaths. On the Russian side, however, he reports “many dead conscripts.” These are mainly young border guards who were poorly prepared or barely trained.

Meanwhile, the counter-offensive on Russian territory continues. At first glance, it appears to be a success in the war. Nevertheless, it remains unclear what goals Zelensky is pursuing with the mission – apart from troop relocations. One military expert already fears that the attacks in Kursk could “initiate the military end of Ukraine.” (hans)