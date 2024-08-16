Home policy

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

On the ground, Putin is under pressure after Ukrainian troops crossed the border in Kursk. But Russia is also vulnerable in the air. This is due to Ukrainian troops and technical errors.

Kiev/Moscow – The Ukrainian offensive on the Kursk region (6 August) in the far west of Russia has now lasted for just over a week. According to their own statements, Ukrainian armed forces now control over 70 settlements and around 1000 square kilometres of Russian territory in Kursk. Several hundred Russian soldiers are said to be currently being held as prisoners of war in Ukraine. While Vladimir Putin is moving more ground troops to Kursk in order to counter Ukraine on its own territory, Russia’s problems in the Ukraine war are not abating, even in the air.

Setback for Putin’s Air Force: Fighter jet debacle for Russia in Ukraine war

This week, Ukraine eliminated a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber over Kursk, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Wednesday (14 August). Russian military bloggers also reported about ten air strikes on the Savasleika air base in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The military airfield is located about 270 kilometers east of Moscow as the crow flies. According to Ukrainian Pravda Two Russian fighter-bombers and interceptors MiG-31 were destroyed or at least severely damaged in the attacks. But now there is already more bad news for Putin’s air force.

A Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 strike bomber takes part in strategic military exercises © IMAGO / SNA

Bitter loss for Putin’s air force: Russia’s medium-range bomber Tu-22M3 crashes during routine flight in Siberia

As the German Press Agency (dpa) reported on Friday (16 August), Russia has now also lost a Tu-22M3 (NATO code: “Backfire”) medium-range bomber in a crash in Siberia. The aircraft crashed into uninhabited territory near the city of Irkutsk during a routine flight on Thursday, according to information from the state-run Russian news agency Cup The cause of the incident was assumed to be a technical problem with the four-seat supersonic bomber.

After realizing the technical defect, the crew was able to steer the aircraft away from a residential area and initially escape from the immediate danger using the ejection seat. On the messenger service Telegram (Channel “Baza”), local residents published video footage showing the medium-range bomber catching fire while still in the sky. As the news agency AFP announced on Friday that one pilot was killed as a result of the crash: “One of the pilots could not be rescued,” Irkutsk’s regional governor Igor Kobzev said on Friday in the messenger service Telegram, referring to the military command of the Ministry of Defense.

Another fighter jet debacle for Putin: Supersonic bomber Tu-22M3 can fire multiple missiles – including nuclear warheads

Medium-range bombers of the Tu-22M3 type were developed since the end of the 1960s and were built in various variants until 1993. Originally designed as a long-range bomber, the fuel tank was removed after disarmament negotiations, thus turning the aircraft into a so-called medium-range bomber.

The Tu-22M can carry a variety of weapons, including cruise missiles, free-fall bombs, guided bombs and even nuclear warheads. It may also be capable of carrying the Kinzhal hypersonic missile. The Russian Kinzhal missile is said to be able to reach targets up to 2,000 kilometers away at hypersonic speeds – it can also be equipped with nuclear warheads.

The aircraft is powered by two powerful turbojet engines, which, in combination with its aerodynamic design, make it a supersonic bomber. In the Ukraine war, the bombers mainly fire medium-range missiles.

Russia bomber crashes: Technical problems with Putin’s fighter jets are not uncommon

This is by no means the first time that Russia has lost its military aircraft in the war in Ukraine, which has been going on since February 2022, not only due to enemy action but also due to technical problems. A similar incident had already occurred in April. A Tu-22 crashed in the Krasnogvardeisky district of the southern Russian Stavropol Oblast while returning from a combat mission in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed at the time.

Three crew members were evacuated by rescue workers, the pilot was initially reported missing. The plane also apparently crashed due to a technical defect.

Images of the Ukraine War: Great Horror and Small Moments of Happiness View photo gallery

Fighter jet losses for Putin: Russia’s SU-34 bomber and two fighter planes crashed

In June, a Russian SU-34 bomber crashed during a routine training flight in the Caucasus Mountains. According to Russian sources, the crew died. “In the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed during a scheduled training flight in a mountainous area,” the Russian state news agency RIA quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.

And in July, two Russian combat aircraft crashed within just one week due to technical problems. On Thursday (July 25), a Mi-28 combat helicopter crashed in the Russian region of Kaluga. The two passengers died, according to the ministry. And on Saturday (July 27), a Sukhoi Su-34 bomber crashed in the Volgograd region during a scheduled training flight in a deserted area, according to the Kremlin. (fh)