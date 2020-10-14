Hyderabad: Flood-like situation has been created in many parts of Telangana after continuous rains. Due to heavy rain, roads and low-lying areas have been flooded. At least 12 people died due to rain. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert here. After which the government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has announced a holiday of two days today and tomorrow.

Telangana government has announced a holiday for today and tomorrow with work from home advisory for all private institutions / offices / non-essential services. People have been advised to stay in the house until there is an emergency.

Many deaths in different incidents

In Chandrayangutta police station area, 10 people, including a child, were killed in two incidents of wall collapse. A 40-year-old woman and her daughter died after the roof of an old house collapsed in Ibrahimpatnam area due to heavy rains here, police said on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, some stones were rolled from a mountain in Chandrayangutta and sung on the walls of two houses, due to which eight people died on the spot and three others were injured. The injured are being treated.

Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi from Hyderabad is monitoring the rescue efforts in the city. According to official data, Singapore township of Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm of rain and 250.8 mm of rain was recorded in Yadadri-Bhongir district’s Varkel Palle from 8.30 am to 9 pm on Tuesday. Several areas of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received heavy to very heavy rainfall. GHMC received an average of 98.9 mm of rain.

Rescue work in progress

Many roads and low-lying areas have been flooded in the city. Disaster Action Force (DRF) personnel of police teams, NDRF and GHMC evacuated many families from the places where water was flooded. Rescue work is going on in many areas. Here at least 33 passengers were rescued after a government bus got stuck due to water logging in Uppal.

Water level in reservoirs has increased in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and the administration has advised people not to go near the reservoirs. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has asked all the district administrations to be vigilant. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has appealed to people living in dilapidated buildings or huts to vacate the premises. People have been provided temporary residence in community buildings.

read this also-

UP government’s affidavit on Hathras case- SC should monitor the investigation, deadline should also be fixed

In pics: Maa Rabri fed yogurt, brother Tej Pratap’s touched feet, Tejashwi Yadav turned out for nomination in this style