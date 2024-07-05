Announcing yesterday the third batch of officials who will make up her cabinet, the president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum He used his strong cards in Security and Citizen Protection with Omar García Harfuch and with Rosa Icela Rodríguez in the Ministry of the Interior, with which he intends to reduce the violence that is lacerating the country and maintain stability in the government.

García Harfuch’s appointment was telegraphed, he had even already participated in a meeting with officials from the Department of State of the United Statesarrives with the fame of the “supercop” that was created in the Secretariat of Security in Mexico City, where together with the former Attorney General Ernestina Godoy he formed a dynamic duo that managed to reduce crime in the capital of the country. His methods are now intended to be applied at a national level.

Rosa Icela’s appointment may come as a surprise, but she already served as Secretary of Government in Mexico City, at the beginning of Claudia’s term; then, AMLO appointed her Secretary of Public Security, where she demonstrated unwavering loyalty, so it is considered that she will be a good liaison with the country’s political forces and act with a firm hand in cases where necessary.

Adriana Montiel repeats in the Secretary of Welfare, and Mario Delgado, who many said was shaping up to be the Governor, goes to the Secretary of Public Educationa position he already held in Mexico City during the government of Marcelo Ebrard, and immediately announces that one of his main tasks will be the granting of universal scholarships to 21 million students in the basic education system.

Medley. The Governor Ruben Rocha Yesterday he recalled the times when he was a student at the Normal School and also his work as a teacher in the classrooms, when he sponsored 189 graduates of the Experimental Normal School of El Fuerte, who graduated yesterday with the traditional ceremony of throwing their caps in the air.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue supporting the Normal school, with shelter, food and scholarships for student transportation; he recommended that recently graduated teachers provide formative education and become agents of change. For now, he has already given permanent positions to teachers at the normal school and the government pays the salaries of administrative workers and cooks.

MORENA. With the imminent departure of Mario Delgado from the national presidency of Morena, the current Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, is beginning to be mentioned as his successor; for now, the senator-elect Gerardo Fernandez Norona He has already expressed his support, although he is not affiliated with the party, but it is not ruled out that a strong power struggle could arise between the currents that exist within the party, especially between the people of Ricardo Monreal and Marcelo Ebrard, who have already expressed their aspirations to be a candidate for the presidency in 2030.

RELAYS. Gerardo Vargas and Gerardo Hervás met yesterday to fine-tune the details of the handover that will take place today.

