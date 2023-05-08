Hidalgo.- This Sunday a strong hailstorm crashed in an area Gentlemanand the federal highway Mexico-Pachuca practically “painted himself white” because of the ice that covered her

He hail also impact in the municipality of tizayucato the degree that the tin roof from the patio of the primary “Donaciano Serna Leal”, collapse; This school is in the Rancho Don Antonio subdivision.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. All of the above was confirmed by the emergency services of the state of Hidalgo, to regional media of said entity.

Municipal authorities activated tours to see the affectations that could have been caused by the hail, and to find out if there were any injuries.

In it municipality of Tepeji del Rio It was ordered to postpone the celebration of Mother’s Day, scheduled for this Sunday on the esplanade of the Municipal Sports Unit, all due to weather conditions, as there are rains, winds and the risk of hailstorms.

Salvador Jiménez Calzadilla, municipal president, said that the aim is to protect families, above all.