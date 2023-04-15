Preliminary information
- Eyewitnesses told Reuters: There are sounds of heavy gunfire south of the capital, Khartoum, and the source is not yet known.
- Eyewitnesses reported that tanks moved towards the Sports City area, south of Khartoum, which is the area where the clashes are taking place.
- Sources said that a clash broke out near a military base in the Meroe region, northern Sudan.
- Our correspondent: A large deployment of army forces near the presidential palace in Khartoum.
- Sudanese media: Clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum.
- Eyewitnesses: Intense gunfire was heard near the vicinity of the General Command of the Sudanese Army in Khartoum.
events background
- On Thursday, the army warned of a possible confrontation between its forces and the Rapid Support Forces, after the deployment of its units.
- The Rapid Support Forces have begun redeploying units to the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere, amid talks that began last month to integrate the paramilitary forces into the army under a transitional plan leading to new elections.
- Mediators later said that army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo were ready to take steps to de-escalate tensions between their forces.
