Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

There has been a fire in Canada for months. The situation is getting worse in the west of the country. There is no end in sight. Thousands of people had to leave their homes.

1/15 Canada Burns: Wildfires near Downton Lake in southern British Columbia (aerial view). © -/XinHua/dpa

2 / 15 Wayne Smith waits in a Walmart parking lot with his dog and parrot. He and his animals had to leave their home on Sunday (20 August). © PAIGE TAYLOR WHITE/Afp

3 / 15 Evacuee Wayne Smith, of nearby Sunnybrae, remains in the Walmart lot with his animals, including his parrot on his shoulder. © PAIGE TAYLOR WHITE/afp

4 / 15 Extreme forest fires are raging in Canada: A state of emergency was declared in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Friday (August 18). Traffic drives through thick smoke on Highway 1 on Sunday (20 August). © PAIGE TAYLOR WHITE/afp

5 / 15 Charred remains can still be seen at a workshop in the Northwest Territories on August 20, 2023. The residents had been evacuated from the area two days earlier. © ANDREJ IVANOV/afp

6 / 15 Heavy forest fires in Canada: Dense smoke is in the air at Lower East Adams Lake. © IMAGO/Darryl Dyck

7/15 Devastating forest fires are raging in western Canada: Boats lie in clouds of smoke on Shuswap Lake in Gleneden in the province of British Columbia. © PAIGE TAYLOR WHITE/afp

8 / 15 This photo by helicopter pilot Angus Morrison shows Morrison’s helicopter flying under smoke from the Canadian wildfires near Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories, Canada, on August 13, 2023. © ANGUS MORRISON/afp

0 See also Councilwoman of Ilhabela says she will file a representation for political violence against mayor also read “Can’t stop crying”: Couple gives birth to child on dream vacation – and is now trapped READ Vacationer’s nightmare: German couple reported after bike tour – “is not an isolated case” READ “Offers from 18,000 euros”: South Tyrol vacationers outraged – Italy receives memo READ Two euros for an empty plate in the restaurant: Italy is seething with anger – the cook’s son reacts READ Cappuccino noise in Italy: Small price surcharge causes great anger – “The problem is not the money” READ Desire on a journey of discovery? My space

9/15 The Canadian military participated in an evacuation operation. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces carry hospital patients aboard a plane at Yellowknife Airport. © Canadian Forces

10/15 Residents must leave the town of Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories on Friday (August 18). Violent forest fires approached only kilometers from the city. © IMAGO/Canadian Armed Forces

11/15 The Canadian province of British Columbia is shrouded in thick smoke from violent forest fires. © Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP/dpa

12/15 Harrowing footage from West Kelowna British Columbia to Canada. The mountain slope above the lake shore is on fire on Friday (18 August). © IMAGO/Darryl Dyck

13/15 Wildfires in Canada continue to rage as early as June 2023: Aerial view from the British Columbia Wildfire Service shows flame fronts in the northeastern region of British Columbia. © BC Wildfire Service/Xinhua/dpa

14 / 15 “Mars or Manhattan?” Smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving to New York in early June. The Statue of Liberty is shrouded in orange haze. © Yuki Iwamura/AP/dpa

15 / 15 Residents of the metropolis New York should wear FFP2 masks in June for their protection. The Manhattan skyline is shrouded in smoke from the Canadian wildfires. © Matt Davies/PX Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

VICTORIA – Canada has been battling wildfires for months. It burns relentlessly across the country. Many fires are out of control. Western Canada is particularly affected. A state of emergency was declared in the province of British Columbia on Friday (August 18, 2023). Thousands also had to leave their homes in Canada’s Northwest Territories, bordering to the north. The Arctic Circle regional capital, Yellowknife, has been evacuated.

Canada has been battling unprecedented wildfires for months

Wildfires are an annual phenomenon in many parts of Canada. However, this year is the worst known wildfire season in the country’s history.

“Mars or Manhattan?” – Smoke from wildfires over New York

At the beginning of June 2023, clouds of smoke drifted into the metropolis of New York, causing the worst air quality in decades. The sky turned orange at times.