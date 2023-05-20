Rain has returned to the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna after the area was hit by severe flooding and landslides following heavy rainfall this week. No fewer than 36,000 people have been evacuated there. The storm has killed at least fourteen people. Prime Minister Meloni returns from the G7 summit in Japan a day early.
