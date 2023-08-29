Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Flooding is wreaking havoc on Croatia’s Istrian peninsula. © media pics

The holiday destination of Croatia is hit by heavy rains: streets and cellars are flooded. There are also restrictions on traffic.

Munich – Not only in Austria there is currently land under, itself a Katwarn alarm was triggered for the Isar in Munich. Meanwhile, a Mediterranean hurricane is raging in Italy. Heavy continuous rain also poses great challenges for people in Croatia. Coastal regions, popular with tourists, have been hit the hardest.

According to the Medienpics agency, holidaymakers in Porec fled to the hotels and looked for safe shelter. According to this, gullies were lifted from their anchorage and the road surface was torn open by the water masses. The sea turned brown and stank of sewerage. According to a local, there has been no rainfall for over a month and a half. Some traffic restrictions have already been issued, and catamaran lines have also been discontinued. The portal reports Dnevnik.hr. Pictures from the country show how raging torrents have emerged on roads. There was even a tornado off the coast of the city of Rovinj.

Heavy rain and storms in Croatia: Istria most affected

The worst of the storm and heavy rain on Monday (28 August) was in Istria, where ground floors of houses and streets were flooded and firefighters had to respond to fallen trees on numerous missions. According to Croatian authorities, Istria is the region with the most beds in the country. In addition to the blocked catamaran lines, there is also a driving ban on double-decker buses, vehicles with caravans and motorcycles on the Adriatic Motorway (DC8) due to strong winds between Novi Vinodolski and Senj.

It’s not over for the locals of Croatia yet: the changeable weather with rain, showers and thunderstorms continues on Tuesday (29 August). It should continue to rain on the Adriatic, in the mountains and inland Dalmatia. Heavy showers with heavy precipitation can occur in a short time, especially along the coast. An orange weather alert has been activated for the Rijeka region as a warning of dangerous weather. Thunderstorms with heavy rain, flash floods and storm surges from the south are possible.

Only one region of Croatia is spared from extreme weather

A yellow weather warning applies to the rest of Croatia, with the exception of the Slavonia region, which will probably be spared from the storms. After all, the weather is expected to stabilize from Friday.

Returning from a vacation in Croatia became a real horror trip for a couple from Upper Austria. They want to avoid the country in the future. (cgsc)