The incident happened around 10:30 PM. A window at the front of the house is broken, but it is unclear whether the fireworks were thrown through there.

The fire brigade arrived with three vehicles to extinguish the fire. It is not clear how extensive the damage is inside. Police forensics will continue to investigate.

The action of the emergency services attracted quite a lot of attention on the street.

In Geldrop, at about the same time, heavy fireworks thrown in at a house. The OVD of the police said on the spot that there is no connection between the two incidents.

