At the same time, major fires in Dadia National Park in northeastern Greece and on the Aegean island of Lesvos have spiraled out of control as a damaging mix of heat waves and drought made it difficult to extinguish the flames. The village of Dadia was evacuated and soldiers and workers were dispatched to cut so-called firebreaks in the oak and pine forest. About 320 firefighters were deployed to fight the fire. On the south side of the island of Lesvos, where two villages have already been evacuated, several houses and cars have caught fire. The island is struggling with strong winds, which further fuel the flames.

According to the Greek authorities, almost all available fire fighting helicopters and aircraft are currently in use throughout Greece. In the past 24 hours, 141 fires were registered in the country, according to the fire service. Temperatures of 40 degrees are forecast for some places, with little rainfall in the coming days.