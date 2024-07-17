Home page politics

Press Split

There is growing concern that there will be a full-blown war between Hezbollah and Israel. (Archive photo) © Ayal Margolin/XinHua/dpa

Concerns of an escalation are growing. Hezbollah is calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza war. There, the leader of the ally Hamas is allegedly under pressure from his own commanders.

Tel Aviv/Beirut – A nightly hail of rockets by the Lebanese Hezbollah on northern Israel is fueling fears of the outbreak of a new war. The pro-Iranian Shiite militia fired dozens of rockets in several waves of attacks until the early hours of the morning. Hezbollah said it was reacting to the deaths of five Syrians in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon, including three small children. There were initially no reports of possible casualties from the shelling on the Israeli side.

Israel’s army said it intercepted some Hezbollah rockets, while others fell in open areas. There were no injuries until late in the evening. In the early hours of the morning, the army then reported another rocket alert. In response to the rocket fire, the Israeli air force attacked Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, the military said. None of the information could be independently verified.

Reports of deaths in southern Lebanon

The Lebanese state news agency NNA previously reported that three Syrian children aged between five and ten were killed in an Israeli drone attack on an agricultural area in southern Lebanon. Two Syrian men were also killed in another Israeli drone attack on a motorcycle. Israel and Hezbollah have been fighting almost daily since the start of the Gaza war. There are growing concerns that a full-scale war is looming.

Israel wants Hezbollah to withdraw behind the Litani River, 30 kilometers from the border – as stipulated in a UN resolution. The Shiite militia will not stop shelling Israel until there is a ceasefire in the Gaza war between Israel and its ally, the radical Islamic Hamas. However, that does not seem to be the case at the moment. The indirect negotiations, in which the USA, Qatar and Egypt are mediating, are to continue this week in Doha or Cairo.

Freed hostage reports torture

The talks involve exchanging the remaining 120 or so hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, as well as a ceasefire. Israel has so far rejected Hamas’s demand for a permanent ceasefire. Andrey Kozlov, who was freed on June 8th in a dramatic Israeli military operation along with three other hostages, recently reported in interviews about torture and punishment during his eight-month hostage-taking in the sealed-off Gaza Strip.

The freed hostage talks about torture and psychological terror. (Archive photo) © -/IDF Spokesperson’s unit via GPO/dpa

According to the Times of Israel, he said he believed his kidnappers were going to murder him and film it. “For the first three months, we were afraid of every bomb we heard,” said the 27-year-old. The kidnappers laughed at them for it. In addition to psychological terror, one of the guards beat them and covered them with lots of blankets on very hot days. The man, who comes from Russia, was kidnapped in the terrorist attack on October 7th from the Nova music festival, where he worked as a security guard.

Hamas leader in Gaza allegedly under pressure

According to a media report, Hamas military commanders in the embattled Gaza Strip are now urging their leader Jihia al-Sinwar to sign a ceasefire agreement with Israel, according to US intelligence. CIA Director Bill Burns said this behind closed doors at a business conference in the USA, based on US intelligence information, US broadcaster CNN quoted an informed source as saying. According to this, Al-Sinwar is currently hiding in tunnels under Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Hama leader Al-Sinwar is allegedly under pressure from his own commanders in Gaza. (Archive image) © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Al-Sinwar is considered to be the main planner of the massacre in Israel on October 7, in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 people were deported to Gaza. The attack triggered the war. Al-Sinwar is the most important decision-maker for Hamas when it comes to accepting an agreement. According to the source, Burns said that Al-Sinwar was not “concerned about his mortality.” But he was under pressure due to growing resentment among his people over the enormous suffering that the war was bringing to the Palestinians.

Al-Sinwar’s own commanders are urging their leader to agree to a proposal on the table for a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, CNN reported. This could not be independently verified. Israel’s army attacked Al-Sinwar’s deputy, military chief Mohammed Deif, near Khan Yunis on Saturday. Dozens of people were killed. It is still unclear whether Deif is among them.

Israel: Half of Hamas leadership dead

The Israeli army says it has now killed half of the leadership of the military wing of Hamas. Since the war began more than nine months ago, “around 14,000 terrorists have been eliminated and arrested,” the military said. The army did not say whether these were exclusively members of Hamas or also members of other terrorist groups. According to military estimates, there were around 30,000 Hamas fighters before the war began.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, at least 38,713 people have been killed since the beginning of the war. These figures, which do not distinguish between civilians and fighters, cannot currently be independently verified. Israel is under strong international criticism because of the many casualties among the Palestinian population and the immense damage in the sealed-off coastal strip. dpa