The Ukraine war has been raging for ten months. At the beginning of the year, Russia focused on attacks in the east of the country. The news ticker.

Editor's note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 10.35 p.m.: According to information from the Russian state news agency Tass, the Russian army is said to have destroyed several HIMARS rocket launchers. The armed forces destroyed four US-made HIMARS rocket launchers yesterday. In addition, 120 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the breakaway People’s Republic of Donetsk. The information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 8.50 p.m.: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Chairman of the US Chiefs of Defense General Mark Milley discussed the current situation on the front lines. In a post on Telegram, Zaluzhnyi described the heavy fighting in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The situation around Bachmut, Soledar and Majorsk is particularly difficult. There, the enemy is trying to advance again, “walking over their own corpses.” The Ukrainian general is referring to the defeat of the Russian military in the battle for the city of Bakhmut.

However, according to the General Staff of Ukraine, the situation on all front lines is under control. In Donetsk, too, it was possible to hold the positions and initiate further counter-offensives. The situation is safe around Zaporizhia and the nuclear power plant. “We keep the defense lines in the direction of Zaporizhia reliable and try to protect Kherson from enemy fire, especially civilians and important infrastructure of the city,” Zalunzhnyi shares on Telegram.

News on the Ukraine war: Russia plans “offensive operations” in the north and east

+++ 5.30 p.m.: In the coming months of war, Russia is to focus more on the east and north of Ukraine. Like the news portal Kyiv Independent Referring to the press secretary of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the Russian military is planning “offensive operations” involving simultaneous attacks from the north and east. Press spokesman Tscherniak said that the Ukrainian armed forces were prepared.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion (M-1975) howitzer gun at Russian positions. (Archive photo) © Libkos/dpa

The strategy of the Russian forces is to hold the land corridor to occupied Crimea and capture the entire Donetsk region, Tscherniak said. However, the Dnieper River, which separates eastern Ukraine from the center, is insurmountable for the Russian military.

According to estimates by the Ukrainian secret service, Russia could lose up to 70,000 soldiers in the next four to five months. However, the Russian leadership is “prepared for such losses,” Tscherniak added: “They know they will lose, but they don’t plan to end the war.” How Kyiv Independent reports, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, assumes that Russia wants to compensate for its upcoming losses by recruiting around 200,000 new soldiers.

Ukraine War News: Russia Bombs East – Air Alert in Several Regions

+++ 4:22 p.m.: Like the independent news service Nexta announced on Twitter, the Ukrainian air alert has been expanded extensively. After the first sirens in isolated regions in the east and south of the country, the entire east and south as well as parts of the center have now been warned of air raids. There is currently an air alert in ten Ukrainian regions.

+++ 3.15 p.m.: On January 3, Russian attacks are mainly concentrated in eastern Ukraine. As several Ukrainian media reported unanimously, heavy rocket attacks were carried out in several regions there. The city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast was hit particularly hard, where artillery hit a residential area. This was informed by the head of the Ukrainian military administration of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko via Telegram.

In the nearby city of Kramatorsk, the city administration asked all citizens to stay in their emergency shelters on Tuesday afternoon. The report was preceded by a Russian missile attack that injured several townspeople and killed one person. The air alert was also triggered in several regions in the east and south of Ukraine today. Mykolaiv and Cherson, among others, are affected.

News about the Ukraine war: Russian torture chamber discovered in private home

+++ 2.15 p.m.: Another Russian torture chamber has been discovered in southern Ukraine. According to the General Prosecutor’s Office, Ukrainian prosecutors have discovered a torture chamber set up by Russian occupying forces in a confiscated private house in the village of Oleksandrivka in Mykolaiv Oblast.

There, local residents are said to have been arrested and tortured by Russian special forces, who, according to prosecutors, refused to cooperate. Like the news portal Kyiv Independent Referring to the Ukrainian security service, Russian forces reportedly choked the victims with plastic bags, hit them with heavy objects and used electric shocks on them.

News in the Ukraine war: Russia holds more than 3000 Ukrainians in captivity

+++ 12.40 p.m.: There are currently at least 3,392 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in Russian captivity. This is reported by the Selenskyj consultant Alona Verbytska. The numbers were therefore officially confirmed from Moscow. From an interview by Editorial Network Germany (RND) with the commissioner for the protection of the rights of defenders also shows that around 15,000 people are currently missing in Ukraine. It is not clear what happened to the missing persons.

In 2022, Ukraine has returned nearly 1,600 prisoners of war, reports Kyiv Independent referring to the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories. In the most recent prisoner exchange on December 31, 140 Ukrainians were freed from Russian captivity, according to the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak.

News in the Ukraine war: Selenskyj warns of the wear and tear of the defenders

+++ 10.50 a.m.: The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned of a war of attrition against Russia. The Russian side obviously wants to wear down the people of Ukraine and their defenders in the long run. “We have information that Russia is planning a long-term attack by Shahed drones,” Zelenskyi said A look at the flying robots from Iran that are being used on a massive scale.

The Russian military mainly uses the drones to damage the energy grid by attacking urban infrastructure. Russia wants to achieve attrition, “the exhaustion of our people, our air defense, our energy,” Zelenskyj said in his video address.

News about the Ukraine war: Russia flies new drone attacks

First report from Tuesday, January 3rd: Moscow/Kyiv – The Russian army has launched another targeted attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. On the night of January 2, Russian soldiers launched an attack using Iranian Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones. This is according to reports from the news portal Kyiv Independent out.

Like the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaly Klitschkoon Telegram reports, 40 drones could be spotted over the Ukrainian capital. Of these, 22 are over Kyivthree in the surrounding regions and 15 in neighboring provinces have been shot down.

Ukraine War News: Massive Power Outages After Russian Attacks

However, the Russian attack still led to power cuts in Kyiv. The power went out again in other parts of Ukraine. According to state grid operator Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been introduced while recovery efforts continue.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October. Many people lost their lives, and there were power, water and heating failures.

Only on New Year’s Eve did Russia launch a massive rocket attack on Ukraine. The attacks resulted in several civilian deaths in Kyiv. According to experts, However, Russian President Vladimir Putin is slowly running out of arms. (hg/dpa)